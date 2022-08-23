Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning
Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
CHP to host local recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods on Saturday
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol will be hosting a recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This school said this open house will highlight many of the career opportunities within the CHP and feature a physical fitness and motor officer demonstration.
Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
[UPDATE] Vehicle Collision With a Bicyclist on Hwy 101 Near the 299 Interchange
About 10:20 p.m., a vehicle and a bicycle were in a collision on Hwy 101 near the intersection with Hwy 299. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, one man has back injuries and is in the roadway. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic slowing and backing up in both directions.
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
Man killed in Higway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire identified
REDDING, Calif. — The man who was killed when his SUV crashed into a semi truck on Highway 299 sparking the Kennedy Fire has been identified. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, Michael Merlyn Mead, 69, Hayfork, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Thursday.
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
309 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County during 7-day period
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported 309 new COVID-19 cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. Health officials said of those 309 reported COVID-19 cases, 128 are confirmed positive cases and 181 are...
Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay
Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
