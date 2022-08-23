Read full article on original website
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
Kamaru Usman’s Crying Daughter Removed from UFC 278 Following KO Loss; Conor McGregor Comments
The mixed martial arts world is still buzzing over the unbelievable end to UFC 278. With less than a minute to go in the fight, Leon Edwards delivered a knockout for the ages against the heavily favored former world champion Kamaru Usman. As fans in Vivint Arena came unglued, one member of the audience had an understandably different reaction.
Kamaru Usman credits Leon Edwards for “great shot,” calls for trilogy bout in England: “I feel like England is my second home”
Kamaru Usman wants to head to England to face Leon Edwards for the third time. Usman and Edwards recently had their rematch at UFC 278, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was looking to defend his belt for a sixth time. Usman was well on his way to winning the fight but with less than a minute left, Edwards landed a perfectly placed head kick that KO’d the champ, which Usman credits the Brit for.
mmanews.com
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Dana White confirms Leon Edwards' maiden title defence will be 'PRIME TIME' in the UK, as the UFC president confirms search has already started for huge venue to host Kamaru Usman trilogy
Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards' maiden title defence against Kamaru Usman will be 'prime time' in the UK as he continues to search for venues to host the event. Edwards shocked the MMA world when he knocked out Usman in the fifth round of their welterweight title fight on Sunday morning, and is set to defend his title in the trilogy bout in the UK in the coming months.
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
UFC champ Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell: 'You can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal'
Dave Lovell isn’t ready for Leon Edwards to grant Jorge Masvidal a title shot. Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and Lovell’s star pupil Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) have been on a collision since 2019, but now that Edwards is UFC welterweight champion and Masvidal on a three-fight skid, Lovell said Masvidal has to wait his turn.
Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC
BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 -- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: Fight card, odds, location, rumors, date, complete guide
UFC 279 is headlined by two of the promotion's most beloved fighters: Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. A prevailing sentiment going into card is that UFC president Dana White and company are feeding an old dog to a rising contender on his way out of the company. The odds reflect that with Chimaev sitting as a mammoth 11-1 favorite heading into their clash, set for Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
