Kamaru Usman wants to head to England to face Leon Edwards for the third time. Usman and Edwards recently had their rematch at UFC 278, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was looking to defend his belt for a sixth time. Usman was well on his way to winning the fight but with less than a minute left, Edwards landed a perfectly placed head kick that KO’d the champ, which Usman credits the Brit for.

