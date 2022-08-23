Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Talks 'Cheating Ex' With Texts from Another Woman Amid Divorce
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke revealed in a new TikTok video this week that one of her exes cheated on her. The revelation comes amid her divorce from former Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, although he was not referenced in the dancer's post. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, less than three years after they married.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?
Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Sold Her Stake in Coyote Pass Property
The division of Coyote Pass was one of the Brown family's biggest battles. Christine Brown has left her marriage and has sold her stake in the property.
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high. "It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine,...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’
Christine and Kody Brown were married for decades before calling it quits. Before their separation, Kody described being attracted to Christine's "spark" and "bubbly" personality.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Euphoria’s Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Divorce and More
Still a family. Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been candid about how their relationship changed in the wake of their 2018 split. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004. When asked about how their romance began, Dane told Flaunt magazine in 2008, “It’s probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: ‘You wanna go out?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Ten months later, we were married.”
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Says She’s Only Allowing People in Her Life Who Are ‘Good’ to Her Kids
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown, is living her best life in Utah, and she's had a complete change in perspective. She discussed what she's looking for in life, now.
Real-Life Friends Reba McEntire And Melissa Peterman Play Fighting Sisters In New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are reuniting! The two previously starred together in the sitcom Reba and have remained friends ever since. However, their characters in a new Lifetime film won’t always get along as well as they do in real life. Reba and Melissa will star in the...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Denounces Polygamy After Kody Brown Divorce: ‘I Get to Live Life For Me’
Change of heart. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has denounced polygamy after her divorce from ex Kody Brown, revealing that she is only interested in monogamy for her future relationships. Months after Christine, 50, announced that she left Kody, 53, the reality star insisted that she’s made the right decision....
talentrecap.com
Emma Slater, Sasha Farber Have Been Split For “Many Months”
After months of fan speculation, sources have officially revealed that Dancing With the Stars professionals Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have split. This split comes as no surprise to fans, since the couple has been seen without one another one multiple occasions. The fans were right on this dance couple’s...
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some...
