Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Worth musician to debut new album on Friday
Here's an opportunity to support local musicians.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Arboretum to Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Celebration
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrate its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food,...
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wednesday's Child: Brothers Logan and Raylan miss each other daily, wish a forever family will adopt them together
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Children in foster care endure so much in their short lives, but one of the hardest is the terrible feeling of loneliness. In today’s Wednesday’s Child, WFAA meets two brothers in need of parents with an abundance of love and patience. Could that be...
WFAA
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
fwtx.com
5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates
A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Dumplings Spot, Cowtown’s First Cidercade and a Mexican Food Party
The Pantry is now serving classics like the vermicelli noodle salad topped with tender pork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) A new adult playground is opening just in time for Labor Day, a new dumplings restaurant is worth knowing and there are plenty of treats in store for Mexican Heritage Month. This is the latest Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know.
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
peoplenewspapers.com
Educators Prepare for Upcoming Academic Year
Teach for America helps newcomers tackle COVID-19 effects, other present-day challenges. Teach for America has welcomed nearly 100 first-year teachers to Dallas ISD for the fall to train through the organization’s new hybrid instructional model. The program included virtual and in-person teaching components covering hot topics in education today...
peoplenewspapers.com
Kips Bay Decorator House Returns to Dallas
This Preston Hollow home will open in September to celebrate design. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is celebrating its third year in Dallas from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house program, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology.
nypressnews.com
Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade
DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
peoplenewspapers.com
Doctor’s Orders: Prepare Mentally, Physically for Dallas Marathon
The journey to winning the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival in 2015 began with a father’s example. Dr. Logan Sherman remembers his father running the Dallas Marathon and then finding a similar passion in middle school. The sports chiropractor has since developed a training regimen that has allowed him to...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
tejanonation.net
Inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival 2022 features the biggest Tejano superstars on Sep. 9-11
DALLAS, TEXAS — The inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival promises to be the biggest Tejano event this year featuring major Tejano stars for an exciting three-day outdoor event at the Skyline Ranch Event Center on September 9 – 11, 2022. The lineup for Friday, September 9 with Krystal Skies,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
Comments / 0