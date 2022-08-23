ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Arboretum to Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Celebration

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrate its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food,...
fwtx.com

5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates

A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Dumplings Spot, Cowtown’s First Cidercade and a Mexican Food Party

The Pantry is now serving classics like the vermicelli noodle salad topped with tender pork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) A new adult playground is opening just in time for Labor Day, a new dumplings restaurant is worth knowing and there are plenty of treats in store for Mexican Heritage Month. This is the latest Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know.
FORT WORTH, TX
Q92

Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’

A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Educators Prepare for Upcoming Academic Year

Teach for America helps newcomers tackle COVID-19 effects, other present-day challenges. Teach for America has welcomed nearly 100 first-year teachers to Dallas ISD for the fall to train through the organization’s new hybrid instructional model. The program included virtual and in-person teaching components covering hot topics in education today...
peoplenewspapers.com

Kips Bay Decorator House Returns to Dallas

This Preston Hollow home will open in September to celebrate design. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is celebrating its third year in Dallas from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house program, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade

DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Doctor’s Orders: Prepare Mentally, Physically for Dallas Marathon

The journey to winning the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival in 2015 began with a father’s example. Dr. Logan Sherman remembers his father running the Dallas Marathon and then finding a similar passion in middle school. The sports chiropractor has since developed a training regimen that has allowed him to...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX

