CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO