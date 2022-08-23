Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Reported Stolen
CLAYTON – Authorities are searching for a semi truck stolen from a business parking lot. The theft is believed to have happened last Saturday, August 20th on Oleander Drive near the Food Lion off NC 42 East. The driver told Johnston County deputies he parks the red 2019 Freightliner...
Landlord of Ned Byrd arrested for stealing mountain bikes, guns from deputy's home
The landlord of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with larceny after items were stolen from the fallen deputy's home just days after he was murdered.
'Not a fun experience.' Cary car owners frustrated after finding dozens of tires slashed in neighborhood
Cary, N.C. — Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars in one community. Police said the damage was found Sunday at about 9 a.m. An incident report listed 11 car owners as victims, with most of the damage done on Walnut Street.
Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month
Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
cbs17
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection...
Suspect arrested after shooting pregnant woman in car on New Bern Avenue
Officers have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman in a car on New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
jocoreport.com
Caregiver Stole Nearly $80,000 From Bedridden Elderly Man, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – A Johnston County woman has been arrested on felony charges after she allegedly stole approximately $80,000 from a man she had been providing care. A welfare check on July 13, 2022 led the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office to the victim’s home outside of Clayton. When...
WRAL
Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree. Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars...
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
WRAL
On cam: Video captures thief stealing vehicle from Cary driveway
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures thief stealing vehicle from Cary driveway. "Surveillance video showed two guys on video brazenly walking through our neighborhood around 4 a.m....
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
jocoreport.com
Can You Help Identify This Burglary Suspect?
BENSON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a business break-in. On July 28th around 4:00am, the suspect broke into Mac’s General Merchandise on NC Highway 242 South. The suspect stole cartons of cigarettes from a locked office inside the business.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
jocoreport.com
Car Break-In Reported At Deputy’s Home
CLAYTON – A car beak-in was reported Monday at the home of a Wake County deputy who lives just inside Johnston County. The officer reported that sometime Sunday night or Monday morning someone broke into his personal vehicle in the driveway. No items were taken. His patrol car was...
WRAL
'I shot the deputy': Man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I shot the deputy': Man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge. On Thursday, Jarred Javon Ford decided to represent...
Suspects try to cut through safe during break-in, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police officers are looking for people who broke into a business and tried to cut through a safe with a power saw.
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
