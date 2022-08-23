ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Tractor Trailer Reported Stolen

CLAYTON – Authorities are searching for a semi truck stolen from a business parking lot. The theft is believed to have happened last Saturday, August 20th on Oleander Drive near the Food Lion off NC 42 East. The driver told Johnston County deputies he parks the red 2019 Freightliner...
CLAYTON, NC
Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month

Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary families out thousands of dollars from tire-slashing spree. Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars...
On cam: Video captures thief stealing vehicle from Cary driveway

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures thief stealing vehicle from Cary driveway. "Surveillance video showed two guys on video brazenly walking through our neighborhood around 4 a.m....
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Can You Help Identify This Burglary Suspect?

BENSON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a business break-in. On July 28th around 4:00am, the suspect broke into Mac’s General Merchandise on NC Highway 242 South. The suspect stole cartons of cigarettes from a locked office inside the business.
Car Break-In Reported At Deputy’s Home

CLAYTON – A car beak-in was reported Monday at the home of a Wake County deputy who lives just inside Johnston County. The officer reported that sometime Sunday night or Monday morning someone broke into his personal vehicle in the driveway. No items were taken. His patrol car was...
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
