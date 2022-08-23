ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Guest
2d ago

I can’t blame Chief Craig. The two republican members on that board worked for DeVos. It wasn’t just the DNC - it was also Dixon’s committee.

Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case

Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
ROMULUS, MI
Detroit News

Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel

A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Governor Whitmer looks ahead to new school year

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the school year about the begin, Governor Whitmer was in Oakland County on Wednesday, where she met with educators, parents and students. The discussion focused on getting students back on track after the pandemic, a goal to improve the mental health support available for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Police officer charged in bribery crackdown set to plead guilty

Detroit — A Detroit Police lieutenant assigned to root out department misconduct is expected to plead guilty to a federal corruption crime Wednesday after being accused of pocketing bribes in exchange for steering work to a towing company. Lt. John F. Kennedy is scheduled to plead guilty at 11...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI

Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

