Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets
The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
Sixers star James Harden posts more pictures of summer workouts
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has already put together a Hall of Fame worthy career, accomplishing almost everything an NBA star can. The one thing missing from his resume: an NBA championship. Harden has gotten close before with the Houston Rockets. And he was on a very talented team with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Kevin Durant Agrees To Return To Brooklyn Nets Amid Trade Rumor Drama
Kevin Durant was a coveted NBA asset after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets but has decided to stay for the 2022-23 season. The post Kevin Durant Agrees To Return To Brooklyn Nets Amid Trade Rumor Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Anonymous NBA GM Revealed Why Kevin Durant's Trade Request Failed: "After The Rudy Gobert Trade, They Would’ve Had To Get More For Durant..."
A star of Kevin Durant's caliber is very rarely up for grabs in the NBA. So when the Nets swingman put in his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai, it took the basketball world by storm. At first, everyone was preparing for the Nets to receive a flurry of...
Comments / 0