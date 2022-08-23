ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets

The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

