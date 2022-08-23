Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Unleashes Greatest Hits Compilation, 'Queen Radio: Vol. 1'
Barbz at attention! It’s time to pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta... wait. The compilation tape, titled Queen Radio: Volume 1, dropped this morning and is jam-packed with 28 tracks of Minaj’s biggest bangers. In what must have been the most difficult job of the century, the 28 tracks were perfectly selected, featuring OGs like “Roman Reloaded” and “Superbass,” to newer favorites like “Barbie Dreamz” and the latest chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl,” set to the Rick James “Super Freak” sample. Justice for “BedRock...”
How the World Celebrated Britney Spears' Return to Music
It's been a major week for Britney Spears. After "choosing happiness" and deleting Instagram on Thursday, America's long-suffering pop princess made a triumphant return to music, releasing her first song since the Glory album — also her first since her conservatorship ended in November 2021 — and her first duet with the legendary Elton John, no less.
A Soundcheck Chat With Anthony Pham
Trying to find anything in the sea of pride flags, cowboy hats and feather boas at a stop on Harry Styles' Love On Tour is nearly impossible (think Where's Waldo?: Pride Edition.) But if you take a deep breath, choke back any “Matilda”-induced tears and look very carefully, you may just catch a glimpse of Anthony Pham, an unmistakable blur of camera equipment and bubblegum-pink hair, expertly weaving through concertgoers to capture the spectacle.
Fergie Steals The Show From Jack Harlow In Surprise VMAs Performance
The iconic singer hit the stage to perform a special version of “Glamorous,” the sample from Harlow’s “First Class” track.
Red Hot Chili Peppers honor Taylor Hawkins while accepting Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs
Joining rapper Nicki Minaj, who received the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were also bestowed special honors with this year’s Global Icon Award during the celebrations on August 28.
Anne Hathaway to Star in Harry Styles Fan Fic Film
Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of a Harry Styles fan-fic romance novel by Robinne Lee. Brace yourself, because this is the stan Twitter Olympics. The film, The Idea of You, is set to premiere on Prime Video. Lee’s debut novel of the same name follows a 40-year-old divorcee,...
Björk Announces New Podcast
It's a big week for Björk fans. Hot after the surprise announcement of her forthcoming album, Fossora, the Icelandic singer is infiltrating an unlikely space: podcasts. Björk: Sonic Symbolism, released via Mailchimp Presents in collaboration with Talkhouse, drops on September 1 and will offer a rare and intimate glance into the unparalleled artistry of one of music's most innovative figures. Described as "intimate and immersive," the podcast features Björk reflecting on the "textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" that set each album apart.
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Booted Virgos From Auditions
Virgo season is upon us, and J. Lo isn’t here for it. Channeling Leo energy, Lopez might have once cut dancers due to their astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris. On an episode of the podcast JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale, Morris, who previously worked as a...
