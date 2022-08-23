It's a big week for Björk fans. Hot after the surprise announcement of her forthcoming album, Fossora, the Icelandic singer is infiltrating an unlikely space: podcasts. Björk: Sonic Symbolism, released via Mailchimp Presents in collaboration with Talkhouse, drops on September 1 and will offer a rare and intimate glance into the unparalleled artistry of one of music's most innovative figures. Described as "intimate and immersive," the podcast features Björk reflecting on the "textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" that set each album apart.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO