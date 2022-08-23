Read full article on original website
Yara Shahidi Perfectly Pairs Vibrant Lettuce Trim Trousers With Velcro Sandals For Summer Stroll In Soho
Yara Shahidi was all smiles while spending time quality with her mother Keri Shahidi in Soho, New York City on Tuesday. The 22-year-old model and television personality showcased her summer wardrobe with breezy lightweight separates and trendy footwear. The “Grown-ish” alum strolled through the streets in a simple white T-shirt. Yara teamed the loose-fitting top with yellow trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a lettuce trim throughout and slight flare on the hem. To stay cool under the warm weather, the entertainer sported a fresh face with no makeup and parted her signature curly tresses in the middle. Yara kept her accessories minimal...
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Ashanti Strikes A Pose In A Two-Piece Fendi Ensemble
Ashanti was spotted on Instagram rocking a two-piece Fendi look that we love!
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Gwen Stefani Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Vibrant Marc Jacobs Sweater & Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul for ‘The Voice’ Promo
Gwen Stefani went typically vibrant in a blue and yellow striped sweater while doing press for her upcoming season on “The Voice.” The pop star posed for photos for an “Entertainment Tonight” interview released today featuring the vibrant knitted Marc Jacobs piece with hidden bottoms and sheer stockings. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that Ariana Grande (who has also served as a judge on “The Voice”), Olivia Culpo and countless more star embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last July with Maren Morris on the “Today” show and in June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on...
Gigi Hadid Wore a Sheer, Ab-Baring Black Cardigan and Jeans at the Height of Summer
If you're one of those people who pack up all their black knitwear and jeans for the hot summer months, Gigi Hadid just proved that you don't have to. On August 5, the model was photographed walking around NoHo in New York City wearing a sheer black cardigan with a pair of baggy, straight-leg grey jeans. She paired the casual look with a pair of grey converse, a statement chocker necklace, and oval-shaped black sunglasses.
Lady Gaga Continues Her Leather Love Affair in Studded Vest and Skinny Jeans
Lady Gaga professed her longtime love for leather in a new OOTD video. The musician is currently touring the globe for her sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” recently seen on her latest stop in Chicago. While filming a selfie Reel on Instagram during her Chromatica Ball world tour, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black and white graphic T-shirt with matching black skinny jeans. Layered atop was the ultimate punk rock attire: a black leather vest completely covered in silver studs, which included pointed lapels and embroidered skull and “666” patches. Gaga completed the grungy ensemble with a bright red lip...
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign
Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Julia Fox Steps Out in Cutout Thigh-High Boots and a Swim Cap
Julia Fox's summer has consisted of polarizing photo shoots that showcase her expressive, mostly barely there outfits, which are the product of stylist Briana Andalore's imagination. She posed for yet another moment in the streets of Los Angeles on Aug. 12, this time in an all-leather look consisting of a Miscreants London strapless minidress; cutout, over-the-knee boots by Icelandic brand Kalda; a sculptural, top-handle bag from alternative accessory label Rare Romance; and a fitted Ina Faaks skull cap with a chinstrap. Fox, 32, finished the outfit with a thin silver ring, a glossy rose manicure, and wavy stripes of thick, black eyeshadow painted on for an edgy touch.
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch and Aladdin alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, Hotel for the Holidays. "Was an absolute blast filming this for @AmazonStudios w/ the beautiful @madelainepetsch & whole cast/crew," Massoud tweeted Thursday. Also featuring Max Lloyd-Jones,...
Madonna Waves Italy Goodbye in a Leafy Green Dolce and Gabbana Dress and Leather Versace Slingback Pumps
Madonna waved goodbye to Italy in her most recent post to Instagram. Today’s photos show the “Like A Virgin” songstress lounging on a luxe peach patterned couch in pointed pumps and a vegetal green Dolce and Gabbana dress before switching the scenery and leaning on a black moped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The halter-style dress featured a risky high slit and was fitted to the singer’s form with ruching running up the sides. Initially, the bodice had a sweetheart neckline, the dress appearing that way in some of the images. However, the mom of six...
Selena Gomez Teased a Music Collaboration in a Denim Corset Top
Selena Gomez just gave the corset top renewed momentum. Teasing a collaboration with Nigerian musician Rema, she shared a glimpse of the remix video she will star in on her Instagram Story. The short preview features the duo hanging around a silver Porsche convertible while moving to the beat of their joint remix playing overhead.
Avril Lavigne Talks Her Killstar Collection, Tour Life, & Her Love Of Jelly Bracelets
Avril Lavigne has always been a fashion icon. When I first saw her in concert in 2004, my best friend and I wore our dads’ neck ties, chokers, and wrists full of black jelly bracelets to commemorate the effortless skater punk and flat ironed-hair of her Let Go era. Later, Lavigne’s style veered into pink-and-black gothic, with lace-up corsets and tutus. In 2008, she even started the clothing line Abbey Dawn, which you can still find in the corners of Depop, which included things like yellow and black-checkered shorts and studded tartan heels. And with the release of Luv Sux, she’s back to her signature glam-punk style, with studded corsets and lace-up leather boots.
