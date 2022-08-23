Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO