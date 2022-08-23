ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ABC to air NCAA women's basketball title game for 1st time

By DOUG FEINBERG
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ17k_0hS5631X00

The NCAA women's basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time.

The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women's Final Four is in Dallas this year.

“Scheduling the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on ABC has been a goal for quite some time in our ongoing efforts to maximize the exposure of women’s sports in collaboration with the NCAA,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN'S president for programming and original content. “Women’s NCAA Championships continue to generate strong audiences across the ABC/ESPN networks and this move represents yet another unique opportunity to showcase this marquee event and the student-athletes who are competing for a national championship.”

ESPN said it will have the 2023 and 2024 championship games on ABC and would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows the night of the game. Back in the 1980s when the women's tournament first started, the Final Four and championship games aired in the afternoon on CBS. ESPN took over the entire tournament in 1996 and the title game aired in the evenings every since.

Last season's championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women's title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year's coverage.

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the women's tournament through 2024 as part of the NCAA championships package. The network has aired NCAA women's tournament games on ABC for the past two seasons but not the title game.

“It’s a benchmark announcement for women’s basketball in being able to showcase the national championship game in Dallas for an expanded audience on ABC for the first time in 2023,” said Beth Goetz, chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and athletic director at Ball State. “We are grateful to ABC/ESPN for the partnership in the continued growth of the game and championship.”

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 68 games last season and this season will have its regionals in two sites, with eight teams playing in Greenville, South Carolina, and the other eight in Seattle. The tournament will follow this format through 2027.

The Division II and Division III championship games also will take place in Dallas on the same weekend as the Division I Final Four. It's the first time that the three championships have been played in the same city since 2016.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Wings Tonight

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are in full swing as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in decisive fashion on Saturday, winning their second game thanks to strong play by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson.
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Candace Parker, Sky advance to WNBA semis, beat Liberty 90-72

The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky. Chicago has now won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise's first WNBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Espn#Ncaa Championships#Abc#Cbs
247Sports

Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Yardbarker

Former Rockets Forward Shane Battier Reminisce Defending Kobe Bryant

HOUSTON — The late-great Kobe Bryant was a tough defensive matchup for his opponents throughout his 20 years in the league, and a handful of his best games came at the expense of the Houston Rockets. Bryant led his Los Angeles Lakers to a 35-26 regular season record while...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 WNBA playoffs: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV channel, watch online, start times for postseason

The first round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs wrapped up Wednesday night, as the Connecticut Sun completely shut down the Dallas Wings' offense en route to a 73-58 win in their deciding Game 3. With the victory, the Sun clinched a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance, where they will face the defending champion Chicago Sky. In the other semifinal, the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces will take on the Seattle Storm. Those teams each swept their first-round matchups.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy