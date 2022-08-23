ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season

Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home

The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
Catfish 100.1

Bibb County Choctaws Wash Out Gordo Green Wave

The Bibb County Choctaws picked up its first win of the season after defeating the Gordo Green Wave 56-21 on Friday night. "Well, this week we came out had one of the best weeks of practice we've had since I've been at Bibb County. And it shows. I mean, to beat a team like Gordo 56-21 I mean, hats off to them. They're a heck of a team, heck of a program, do a great job. I have a lot of respect for this town, this program, this coaching staff, a heck of a job. Just very proud of our guys and how we respond to this," said Bibb County head coach Matt Geohagan.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama

Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Saints Stifled by Stallions in Home Opener

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Holy Spirit Saints hosted its first varsity football game since 2018 on Friday against the South Lamar Stallions. The game may have ended in a 41-13 final score in favor of South Lamar, but the Saints faithful stayed energetic the entire game as the school welcomed football back to its campus.
MILLPORT, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
