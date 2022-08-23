Read full article on original website
How Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" Became The Melancholic Hit Of The Summer
Steve Lacy’s second album, Gemini Rights, was the first album he’s recorded on something other than a phone or computer. While the 24-year-old artist has been active in the music scene since before he graduated high school – known first as the guitarist and vocalist for the band The Internet before working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Vampire Weekend – the release of his sophomore album in mid-July signaled a new moment for Lacy, both in its sound and in the way it was produced. So far, it has paid off.
Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award, Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2022 VMAs
On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards. This marked the rapper’s first onstage performance since 2018, and her seventh performance on the VMA stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterEminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With "From the D 2 The LBC" Performance Red Hot Chili Peppers Dedicate VMAs Global Icon Award to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor HawkinsLizzo Gets the Crowd "Ready" by Performing a Pair of 'Special' Singles at MTV Video Music Awards A 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, Minaj won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in...
MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’
A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star’s Twitter account. (Spears’ Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.) Variety has...
Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch
In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...
Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 MTV VMAs
New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The 2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
