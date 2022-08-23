ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion

A huge explosion rattled San Antonio late on Monday night (August 22). News 4 San Antonio reported that a lightning strike may be to blame for the explosion .

Crews received reports of the explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System facility. According to nearby residents, the explosion was so strong that it shook the ground.

A huge fire could be seen at the facility inside the large fenced in area surrounding it, and it could be seen for miles.

The roads leading there were blocked off as crews from Bexar County Fire and San Antonio Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

According to News 4 San Antonio, lightning may have struck some large tanks that contained flammable liquids.

No injuries have been reported in the explosion so far. Water service was not affected, but some residents did lose power.

See a photo of the massive explosion below:

