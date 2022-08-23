Read full article on original website
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
ctexaminer.com
‘Stage Three’ Drought in Eastern Connecticut Squeezes Wells, Sparks Rules Limiting Watering
Much-needed rain early this week won’t do much to bring Connecticut out of a drought that has seen stream flows drop to historic levels and spurred mandatory conservation orders from municipal water utilities. Last week in East Lyme, officials put a mandatory irrigation schedule in place, restricting homeowners to...
Register Citizen
Storms cause damage in parts of Connecticut
Cleanup continues in parts of Connecticut after thunderstorms swept across the state Tuesday evening. In Washington, a town of about 3,600 in Litchfield County, a section of Route 109 remains closed Wednesday morning at Sabbady Lane due to a tree down on utility wires, the state Department of Transportation reported.
Your Incredible Photos of Post-Thunderstorm Connecticut
Red skies at night, sailors delight. hey, it's not only sailors, I delight in the beautiful splash of color that we get after a nasty thunderstorm passes over. We had quite a few huge lines of thunderstorms move over Connecticut yesterday, and you managed to capture some gorgeous moments. It...
CT utility shutoffs allowed again next May
Connecticut regulators green light Eversource and United Illuminating utilities to begin shutting off power and gas to delinquent customers starting May 2 of next year.
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next?
California may ban the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035 and, according to state law, Connecticut may have to follow their lead. The post California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday
The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
Register Citizen
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
