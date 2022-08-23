ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.

The two men in the car, both from Fresno, were arrested on drug charges but were not identified, KERO reported.

A photo shared by CHP shows six boxes filled with what appears to be crystal methamphetamine. Officers said in the news release that a total of 500 pounds of the drug were taken from the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDyf2_0hS55Y1M00

“I am extremely proud of the work of our canine teams throughout the state who are working tirelessly to identify drug traffickers and remove illegal weapons and drugs from our communities,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

On Aug. 11, canine officers were involved in two separate traffic stops that resulted in the seizure of an additional 150 pounds of drugs, including both cocaine and methamphetamine, CHP said in the news release.

So far this year, CHP has seized 1,384 pounds of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, KBAK reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
clovisroundup.com

Suspects Arrested with Illegal Firearm & Fentanyl Pills

On August 23, a concerned resident called the Clovis Police Department regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex near Shaw/Fowler. Officers responded and contacted two adult males in a car. Both males appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and an illegal firearm was located in...
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Suspect Arrested for Multiple Overnight Thefts & Stolen Vehicles

On the morning of August 24, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested a suspect regarding multiple cases in east Clovis. The investigation began in April 2022 when multiple Clovis residents began reporting a suspicious male checking door handles in the middle of the night, mostly in southeast Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
KINGSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Police#Marijuana#Heroin#Crystal Meth#K 9#Chp#Cox Media Group
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15

One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy