ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Macy's cuts outlook with inflation, and inventory, elevated

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZ1nm_0hS55WFu00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Macy's trimmed its expectations for the year Tuesday despite topping second quarter expectations as it faces a glut of unsold inventory that has afflicted almost the entire retail sector.

Almost every major retailers has said in recent weeks that shoppers are making fewer trips to the store and when they do, they're looking for deals. Some are trading down to cheaper alternatives.

Kohl’s last week slashed its sales and profit expectations for the year, a result of its stepped up price cutting to shed unwanted merchandise. Both Target and Walmart also said last week that shoppers are cutting back and sticking to essentials.

Soaring prices have forced families to become more cautious, doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary. And the way they spend shifted faster this year than anyone expected. After being cooped up at home for safety, Americans seemed almost overnight to dinners out, movies or concerts, and travel.

“The consumer's got some pretty sour news out there," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press during a phone interview Tuesday. “Inflation is tough."

Gennette's observations are in line with what other retailers have reported recently. Americans are spending on work clothes, luggage and cosmetics, he said Tuesday. Casual clothes, furniture, appliances — hot items during the pandemic — are out.

That has left Macy's and others stuck with elevated inventories of products that have become difficult to move.

Macy’s has cut orders where it can to better sync with customer demand, but Gennette said inventory in some categories remains high. The company is cutting prices on seasonal goods, private label and pandemic-related merchandise like casual wear and home furnishings to clear it, he said.

However, according to Gennette, customer are not trading down, or substituting typical purchases with a cheaper brand. That phenomenon is rampant at retailers like Walmart and Kohl's.

When Walmart posted quarterly earnings this month, it said that a vast majority — roughly 75% — of its market share in grocery during the latest quarter was driven by shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income. Those shoppers had not been typical in Walmart grocery aisles.

At Macy's, customers at every strata with household income below $250,000 are cutting back proportionately, Gennette said. At its Bloomingdale’s stores where medium household income is more typically $250,000 and above, spending has continued at a healthy pace.

Macy's earned $275 million, or 99 cents per share, in the three-month period that ended July 30, or $1 if one-time charges are removed. That easily topped the per-share earnings of 86 cents that industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

Sales slipped roughly 1% to $5.6 billion, but that was also stronger than anticipated.

Yet compared with the same period last year, sales and profit have cooled.

Sales at stores opened at least a year fell 1.5%, or 1.6% including licensed businesses like cosmetics. In contrast, its upscale Bloomingdale's stores enjoyed an 8.8% increase in same-store sales, or 5.8% gain including licensed businesses. Online sales fell 5% during the second quarter, compared to the year-ago period, but was up 37% compared with the same period in 2019.

In one more pandemic-related shift, Gennette said that store locations in downtown areas are bouncing back as more people return to the office. Those sales have yet to return to levels more common before COVID-19, however.

Uncertainly about what Americans will buy and what they want has made it difficult for retailers to figure out what is coming as the holiday season approaches.

The company said its outlook for the rest of the year is based on the “continued deterioration of consumer discretionary spending” and high levels of inventory, both at Macy’s and at other stores. Macy’s anticipates more price cuts and the need to “liquidate aged inventory” as the holiday season approaches.

Inventory levels increased 7% in the three-month reporting period compared with last year, but it's down 8% compared with 2019.

The company now expects sales to be in the range of $24.34 billion to $24.58 billion this year, down from its May guidance of between $24.46 billion and $24.7 billion. Macy's expects per-share earnings of $4 to $4.20, down from earlier guidance of between $4.53 and $4.95 per share.

Macy's shares rose nearly 7%, or $1.27 per share, to $19.92 Tuesday.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Same Store Sales#Luggage#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Company Walmart#Target#Americans#The Associated Press
FOXBusiness

Walmart is a top US inflation gauge

As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOXBusiness

Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target

Walmart and Target have both flourished during the pandemic. Both retailers are grappling with post-stimulus slowdowns, rising inventory levels, and inflationary headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion,...
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy