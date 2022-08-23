ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwXv2_0hS55Mfs00

Sheriff Florida mail carrier attacked and killed by 5 dogs after truck breaks down Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air, news outlets reported. (NCD)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries.

Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old woman mail carrier died as a result of her injuries.

Original story: According to PCSO in a Facebook post, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was attacked by five dogs in northern Florida when her truck broke down. The woman was found on the ground with severe bleeding

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Interlachen, FL
KRMG

Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home

ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#Northern Florida#Accident#Wjax#Pcso#The Associated Press
KRMG

EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to be renamed

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Geographic Names Board is weighing two suggested names to replace Swastika Mountain in the state’s Umpqua National Forest. While the term swastika commonly refers to a symbol used by German’s Nazi Party or a Southeast Asian symbol of good luck or spirituality, the mountain was initially named for the nearby — now extinct — town of Swastika, CNN reported. That town was reportedly so named for the owner of a cattle ranch who branded his animals with the symbol, according to CNN.
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma insurance commissioner offers back-to-school insurance tips

OKLAHOMA CITY — During this busy time of year, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready is reminding Oklahomans that having proper insurance can provide greater peace of mind all year long and protect their family from financial disaster. Here are some insurance tips parents and students should consider before heading...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRMG

Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to became one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.
IOWA STATE
KRMG

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is...
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy