ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s new voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional

Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge.  The voter […] The post Missouri’s new voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Absentee Voting#Politics State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
KMOV

Missouri Doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud. Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy