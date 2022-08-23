ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Community Co-op Market to begin edible lecture series in September

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEaNB_0hS554s300

Community Co-op Market is set to launch its free "edible" lecture series on September 1, allowing community members to enjoy food samples as they discuss food production topics.

From September 1 to September 29, the group will meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. to allow attendees to meet the producers of local food.

Lectures will reportedly be held at the Community Co-op Market, located at 1235 Apalachee Parkway.

The five lectures scheduled to take place includes:
• 9/1 Compost + Soil Building with Sundiata Ameh-El of Compost Community
• 9/8 Sustainable Growing Practices with Angelique Taylor and Kip Ritchey of Smarter by Nature
• 9/15 Getting TEApsy: Tea Cocktails and Zero-proof Drinks with Barby Moro of RedEye Coffee
• 9/22 Local Solutions for Sustainable Food with Julia and Travis Cockerham of New Green Organiks
• 9/29 Growing Native Plants to Support Bees with Josh Ray of the Apalachee Beekeepers Association

To find out more about each lecture and to register, visit Edible Lecture Series — Community Co-op Market (ccmgrocery.coop) .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsu.edu

Notice Regarding Upcoming 403(b) Changes

This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Florida State University and the Office of Human Resources are committed to providing our employees with competitive retirement benefits. We retained CAPTRUST as an independent retirement plan consultant to assist with maintaining compliance with industry and regulatory requirements while identifying ways to modernize our 403(b) Plan.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Bees#Co Op#Local Life#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Compost Soil Building#Drinks#New Green Organiks
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy