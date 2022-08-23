Community Co-op Market to begin edible lecture series in September

Community Co-op Market is set to launch its free "edible" lecture series on September 1, allowing community members to enjoy food samples as they discuss food production topics.

From September 1 to September 29, the group will meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. to allow attendees to meet the producers of local food.

Lectures will reportedly be held at the Community Co-op Market, located at 1235 Apalachee Parkway.

The five lectures scheduled to take place includes:

• 9/1 Compost + Soil Building with Sundiata Ameh-El of Compost Community

• 9/8 Sustainable Growing Practices with Angelique Taylor and Kip Ritchey of Smarter by Nature

• 9/15 Getting TEApsy: Tea Cocktails and Zero-proof Drinks with Barby Moro of RedEye Coffee

• 9/22 Local Solutions for Sustainable Food with Julia and Travis Cockerham of New Green Organiks

• 9/29 Growing Native Plants to Support Bees with Josh Ray of the Apalachee Beekeepers Association

To find out more about each lecture and to register, visit Edible Lecture Series — Community Co-op Market (ccmgrocery.coop) .