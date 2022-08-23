ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Assailant Beat Victim With Metal Pipe, Glass Bottles In Newark: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37h61T_0hS54wyT00
Assault suspect Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man wanted for beating a victim with a metal pipe and glass bottles last week.

The man pictured above and two others beat the victim on the 100 block of Brunswick Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The three suspects then fled in a black Honda heading southbound on Brunswick Street.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Comments / 3

 

