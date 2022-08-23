Patrol officers took no chances when they confronted a man claiming to be a federal agent in Dublin, Ohio, a small city about 20 miles north of Columbus. They drew their weapons first and asked questions later.Bodycam footage captures the rapidly escalated standoff from summer 2020. After shouting contradictory commands at the man and forcing him onto the ground at gunpoint, two officers tased and handcuffed him. They then put him—still restrained—in the back of a patrol car for more than an hour while they checked out his story, which turned out to be true.The detainee was James Burk, a...

