WRAL
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive that...
WRAL
SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators. A South Carolina woman denies that she abused any children at her...
WRAL
Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach. Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and...
WRAL
California plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.
