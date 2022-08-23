ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3 episode 1 review: A big lesson in trusting the system

The ensigns from the USS Cerritos return for more deep space exploration and adventures in the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. However, in the premiere, the entire crew is “Grounded” since their captain is under arrest for allegedly detonating a bomb on Pakled Planet. Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford take it upon themselves to clear Freeman’s name.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Tina Fey
Steve Martin
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
‘Pride’ & ‘Back’ Actress Jessica Gunning Cast Opposite Richard Gadd In Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s British drama series Baby Reindeer has gone into production this week, and Deadline can reveal Jessica Gunning (Back, Pride) has landed a lead role opposite show creator Richard Gadd. Gunning will play Martha, the female stalker at the center of Gadd’s story, which began life as a one-man stage play at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and explores how the warped relationship impacted him and ultimately forced him top face a dark buried trauma. The play won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement at an Affiliate Theatre. Gunning is known for roles in Channel 4 comedy Back, Matthew Warchus picture Pride and more recently Jessica Swale’s Gemma...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #5

Don’t miss our interview with Geoffrey Thorne about Blood Syndicate: Season One #5. Holocaust turns up the heat on Paris Island! How did he come to take control of the city, and what is he going to do next? Learn his origin and his grand plans for the future—and can he be stopped?
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 44: ‘Prey’

In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the newest entry in the Predator series, Prey! How does the movie compare to other parts of this beloved, but often inconsistent series? Does a Predator movie set in the past actually work? Listen now to find out!
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review

Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox on Playing the Iconic Media Mogul: ‘Logan Roy Would Hate Me’

Brian Cox says his on-screen alter ego Logan Roy, the misanthropic media mogul at the heart of HBO hit “Succession,” would not be a fan in real life. “Logan would hate me,” said Cox during an in-person conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland. “If Logan met me he’d say ‘I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the fuck up.’” Despite Logan’s flaws, however, Cox says of the character: “I love him.” “What I love about Logan, he’s self-made. Unlike all those other guys, Trump, Murdoch, Conrad Black, he did it all himself.” Digging deeper into the character, he adds: “His curse...
‘Minor Threats’ #1 review: Heading for that adult crash

From affordable housing built in the corpse of a dead kaiju to the difficulties of navigating the unemployment line as a retired supervillain, Minor Threats from Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring is bursting at the seams with big, relatable ideas. The story here is a compelling...
‘Maneater’ review: One killer and all filler

Shark attack movies have been a regular part of the genre landscape for decades. Maneater follows Jessie (Nicky Whelan, 2009’s Halloween II) who has been dumped right before her wedding. She decides to take her friends to the island resort that was planning on going to for her honeymoon. Unfortunately for the group, a great white also wants to join in on the fun.
With Elton John, Britney Spears releases first new song since 2016

Britney Spears released her first new song in six years on Friday with the debut of "Hold Me Closer", a duet with British music legend Elton John. The multi-award-winning John -- properly Sir Elton John -- is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.
‘Damage Control’ #1 is a fun and chaotic first issue

It’s the perfect time for Damage Control to get a new series. The comic was originally launched back in 1988, but the company has resurfaced in the MCU in the latest Spider-Man movie and in Ms. Marvel. Funny enough, the series was traditionally a bit comedic as it showed the messy side of superheroes and villains. That makes The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg a perfect fit as co-writer along with Hans Rodionoff.
AIPT Television podcast episode 27: How savage is the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ series premiere

Bruce Banner isn’t the only Hulk in the MCU now as the latest Disney+ show introduces viewers to Jennifer Walters. On the latest episode of the AIPT Television podcast, we talk about the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and how well the superhero legal procedure comedy draws us into the complicated world of the Avenger’s cousin. Our special guest is the Editor-in-Chief of the digital media outlet Beautiful Ballad, Meaghan Pacious.
