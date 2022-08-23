ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meghan Markle Reveals She Was Forced to Continue Royal Africa Tour After Archie’s Room Caught on Fire

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozYoE_0hS54cZB00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scary situation. Meghan Markle revealed that she was forced to continue a Royal Africa tour after her son Archie’s room caught on fire.

During the debut episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” released Tuesday, August 23, Meghan, 41, spoke to her longtime friend Serena Williams about ambition and motherhood.

During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that a fire broke out in the nursery where Archie, 3, was staying while she and Prince Harry were visiting Africa in September 2019.

“When we went on our tour to South Africa, we landed with Archie,” Meghan began. “Archie was what, 4 and a half months old. And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in.”

She continued, “He was going to get ready to go down for his nap. We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, ‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’ What? ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’ What?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQawl_0hS54cZB00
Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former Suits star said that she and Harry, 37, rushed back to the residence and their “amazing nanny” was “in floods of tears.”

“She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap, and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs.’ And she was from Zimbabwe, and we loved that she would always tie him on her, her back with a mud cloth, and her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down,’” Meghan said. “In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished.”

The California native added, “He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Despite being “in tears” and “shaken” by the incident, Meghan said that they were forced to return to another scheduled engagement on the tour.

“I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she continued. “And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did — we had to leave our baby.”

Meghan said, “And even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

Soon after the tour, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down from their senior royal duties and become “financially independent” in January 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced in the lengthy statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The pair have since settled in California with Archie and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

Comments / 68

Guest
5d ago

so a fire caused by a heater in late spring early summer in South Africa. Several YouTubers have researched the Temps during their SA tour. it was very warm then day and night. She herself was wearing sleeveless dresses.

Reply(1)
30
Guess Who
5d ago

Mom of the Year (or her "people,") didn't think to check or go see if the room had been baby proofed and/or asked if there was a smoke detector/extinguisher? Heck I'm not even a Royal & I would've done that! Absolutely 100% Megs overreacted & he wasn't even in the room! She's an attention seeking addict & undoubtedly plans & uses her "stories" at times when she benefits the most!

Reply(2)
29
Donna Monti
5d ago

Royal or not. If my baby’s room had a fire there is nothing that would keep me from being at his sideBut leave it to the professional to make herself the victim here. No mention onWhat happened. ? Is Archie ok?The only info is that Megan was upsetTHE ROYALS made her stay on the tour

Reply(2)
28
Related
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
TENNIS
Indy100

Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast

Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy