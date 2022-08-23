ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints fear turf toe injury for LT Trevor Penning in preseason finale

During the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints rookie tackle was carted back to the locker room after walking off the field with an apparent lower leg injury. The first-round selection was able to walk to the injury tent, which was good news. But it wasn’t the best news awaiting Saints fans on Saturday morning. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that Penning is believed to have suffered a “bad case of turf toe” which could keep him sidelined for a few weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, stock down following the Bills' preseason loss to the Panthers

Here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report following the Buffalo Bills’ 21-0 preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers:. Regardless of the allegations being made against Araiza and the lawsuit in general, nothing went in his favor on Friday. From actually being brought to the game by the Bills (he was in the stadium despite not playing) to the punter releasing a statement in the middle of the contest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy