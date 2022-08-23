ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

War in Ukraine: latest developments

By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
Daria Dugina was a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin TV /AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Independence Day warning -

The United States warns that Russia is planning to increase strikes on civilian infrastructure and government buildings in Ukraine, as the nation prepares to mark its independence day.

Wednesday will mark the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the nation's 1991 break from the Soviet Union.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the US embassy in Kyiv says in a new security alert, urging its citizens to leave Ukraine if possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already warned that "Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel" in the coming days.

- 'No mercy' for killers, Russia warns -

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov vows "no mercy" for the killers of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual, as hundreds gather for her funeral following her death in a car bomb blast over the weekend.

Moscow says Ukrainian intelligence is behind the attack -- a claim dismissed by Kyiv.

Alexander Dugin -- a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign who has claimed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

- West vows long-term support -

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vow further support for Ukraine.

Macron vows that the EU's support for Ukraine will continue "for the long term", in a video address to the Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who attends the meeting in person, warns against any "appeasement" of Russia, saying: "There is no return to business as usual in relations with Russia".

Ukraine's Western allies have supplied Kyiv with billions of dollars of military equipment and imposed ever more stringent sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has accused Western powers of escalating the war with its support for Ukraine.

- Ukraine football season kicks off -

Ukraine launches its new football season despite Russia's ongoing invasion, in an apparent attempt to give a morale boost to the war-ravaged nation.

In the first match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 0-0 with Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv at the Olympiysky stadium in Kyiv.

In a pre-match ceremony, the players of both teams and the referees entered the pitch wrapped in Ukrainian flags and unfurled a banner that read "We are of the same courage."

The first symbolic kick of the ball was made by a Ukrainian soldier.

Matches will be held without spectators due to security reasons.

Ukraine needs not wait bomb the hell outta them now , they have the weapons, so why do they always wait for Russia to hit them then fight back surprise them and start hitting them where it hurts their oil

