WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man, who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids,...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KBUR
New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
tspr.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.”
KCRG.com
Pass a school bus with its stop sign out in Iowa and it’ll cost you
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) - With school now in full swing for students across Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don’t stop for school buses. Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a bus could face a fine of as much as $675. If...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Special Waterloo Police Unit Reaches Milestone, More Work Ahead
It seems as though every day there is another story on the news about gun violence and shootings. The debate came to schools across the country in a big way after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. So much so, that a school district in Spirit Lake, in Northwest Iowa just this week announced that it would arm staff with guns during school hours.
KEYC
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits. The Spirit Lake beach, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Where Does Iowa Rank On Student Loan Debt?
Student debt has been a hot topic in the news as of late. Americans across the country are waiting to see whether president Biden will go through with paying off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower. Whether you're for or against that isn't the point of this article but I was curious where Iowa as a state ranked in student loan debt. It turns out, not too great.
KCCI.com
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
