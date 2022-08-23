Law enforcement agencies are conducting a new campaign to keep impaired drivers off the roadways. Law enforcement agencies across Missouri and Arkansas will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period through September 5th. Officials say that highway fatalities continue to be on the rise with a focus on four risky behaviors: not wearing a seat belt, cell phone use while driving, excessive speeds, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-six percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking. More than one-third of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk, and one-fourth involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO