CASHS Class of 1972 Plans 50th Year Reunion
The Chambersburg Area Senior High School Class of 1972 will be hosting a 50th reunion celebration on Saturday, October 15 from 5 – 10 PM at Chambersburg VFW Post 1599, 747 S. 4th Street, Chambersburg. The evening will include Dinner, Live Music by The Hot Fun Band, and cash...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
abc27.com
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
theslateonline.com
Your World Today: A Special Welcome Back to Ship from the Slate Staff
The Slate staff is happy to welcome both returning and new students to Shippensburg University’s campus. We hope that you are just as thrilled as we are to be spending the fall at Ship. The Fall 2022 semester is an important one for our campus, as it is the...
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
theslateonline.com
Luhrs Performing Arts Center Fall ‘22 Schedule
The H. Ric Luhrs Perform- ing Arts Center announced the fall lineup for its first full season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Luhrs is hosting a diverse group of performers from national Broadway tours to iconic rock bands. The season opens with “One Night of Queen”...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Chocolate Avenue Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
theslateonline.com
SUMB kicks off the 2022 season
On Aug. 7, the Shippensburg University Marching Band (SUMB) started their band camp for their 2022 season. The show, “Whatever it Takes,” is directed by Trevor Famulare, director of bands, and Aaron Trumbore. The show is conducted by drum majors Bryce Fischer, Grace Dykes and Ryann Libor. “Our...
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
theslateonline.com
Introducing Ship’s Greek life
In the media, Greek life is often portrayed as a major part of the college experience. However, the typical media representation of Greek life — especially with sororities — does not represent it as a whole. In fact, it leaves out the most important aspects of being in a sorority, which are sisterhood, advocating for their philanthropy and giving back to the community.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Sweeet! Calling
Bringing Sugary Joy to Gettysburg for the Last Decade. Sweeet! The Candy Store was calling to the young girl, and she just couldn’t resist. “My daughter wanted to go there once, and I was trying not to stop,” says Candy Nies of her then-12-year-old daughter. “We caught the red light out front, and she hopped out and ran into the store.”
Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name
Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
Landmark hotel to open for first time in close to 6 years
A landmark hotel in York is expected to open for the first time in close to six years. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at 48 E. Market St. is operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, and plans to open in the fall. The hotel has started accepting reservations...
'Corvettes at Carlisle' showcases the classic American sportscar
CARLISLE, Pa. — The 40th annual "Corvettes at Carlisle" show is bringing thousands of the classic American sportscar to Central Pa. over the weekend. The show is the largest in the world for Corvettes. The Corvette came out in 1953 and has since gone through eight generations of production...
Barbecue restaurant opens in Cumberland County with sweet heat
A former Fortune 500 company executive who lost his job during the COVID pandemic has launched a full-service barbecue restaurant in Carlisle. This summer, Aaron Warner opened Official BBQ LLC at 848 N. Hanover St., an extension of his nearly two-year-old mobile barbecue operation. A grand opening will be held on Aug. 26 with live music.
Middletown cancels football season due to widespread hazing
Middletown Area School District has canceled its 2022 football season amid the hazing scandal.
Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
