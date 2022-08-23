ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more

Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
HERSHEY, PA
theslateonline.com

Luhrs Performing Arts Center Fall ‘22 Schedule

The H. Ric Luhrs Perform- ing Arts Center announced the fall lineup for its first full season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Luhrs is hosting a diverse group of performers from national Broadway tours to iconic rock bands. The season opens with “One Night of Queen”...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Chocolate Avenue Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
HERSHEY, PA
theslateonline.com

SUMB kicks off the 2022 season

On Aug. 7, the Shippensburg University Marching Band (SUMB) started their band camp for their 2022 season. The show, “Whatever it Takes,” is directed by Trevor Famulare, director of bands, and Aaron Trumbore. The show is conducted by drum majors Bryce Fischer, Grace Dykes and Ryann Libor. “Our...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
theslateonline.com

Introducing Ship’s Greek life

In the media, Greek life is often portrayed as a major part of the college experience. However, the typical media representation of Greek life — especially with sororities — does not represent it as a whole. In fact, it leaves out the most important aspects of being in a sorority, which are sisterhood, advocating for their philanthropy and giving back to the community.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
celebrategettysburg.com

A Sweeet! Calling

Bringing Sugary Joy to Gettysburg for the Last Decade. Sweeet! The Candy Store was calling to the young girl, and she just couldn’t resist. “My daughter wanted to go there once, and I was trying not to stop,” says Candy Nies of her then-12-year-old daughter. “We caught the red light out front, and she hopped out and ran into the store.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name

Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA

