cancernetwork.com
10-Year Follow-Up Findings of Leukocyte Interleukin Injection Demonstrate Promise in Locally Advanced Primary SCCHN
A long-term data readout from the phase 3 IT-MATTERS trial highlighted the potential of leukocyte interleukin injection as a treatment for patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, oral cavity, and soft palate. Long-term follow-up data highlighted the promise of leukocyte interleukin injection (Multikine)...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
pharmacytimes.com
High Dose of Tisagenlecleucel Linked to Better Survival Rate for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
For pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, higher doses of tisagenlecleucel increased their rate of survival after 1 year by nearly 30%. Young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) who received higher doses of tisagenlecleucel, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, within the FDA-approved range experienced a significantly higher 1-year survival rate compared to patients who received lower doses, according to a study published in Blood Advances.
MedicalXpress
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
Nature.com
Effect of prophylactic anti-VEGF injections on the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage in PDR patients after PRP
We evaluated the effectiveness of intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) antibody injection (IVAI) for the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage (VH) due to neovascularization on disc (NVD) in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) after panretinal photocoagulation (PRP). This retrospective case series reviewed the medical records of 12 PDR patients with recurrent VH after PRP from NVD. The interval between IVAIs was decided on the basis of the interval between VH recurrences after the initial IVAI, and NVD regression/recurrence during follow-up. We recorded the success rate of VH prevention, and the interval between IVAIs. Fundus examination revealed NVD regression at 1Â month after the injection. However, NVD progressed gradually and VH recurred after 3"“4Â months. Thereafter, IVAIs were administered every 3"“4Â months; VH did not recur and visual acuity remained stable during the treatment period. In one case, NVD did not recur after 4Â years of periodic injections. No systemic or ocular complications of IVAI were observed. In conclusion,Â proactive and periodic IVAIs (at 3"“4-month intervals) may prevent recurrent VH in association with NVD in PDR patients after PRP.
Nature.com
New treatment strategy for chronic low back pain with alpha wave neurofeedback
The lifetime prevalence of low back pain is 83%. Since there is a lack of evidence for therapeutic effect by cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or physical therapy (PT), it is necessary to develop objective physiological indexes and effective treatments. We conducted a prospective longitudinal study to evaluate the treatment effects of CBT, PT, and neurofeedback training (NFT) during alpha wave NFT. The early-chronic cases within 1Â year and late-chronic cases over 1Â year after the diagnosis of chronic low back pain were classified into six groups: Controls, CBTs, PTs, NFTs, CBT-NFTs, PT-NFTs. We evaluated the difference in EEG, psychosocial factors, scores of low back pain before/after the intervention. Therapeutic effect was clearly more effective in the early-chronic cases. We found that the intensity of alpha waves increased significantly after therapeutic intervention in the NFT groups, but did not have the main effect of reducing low back pain; the interaction between CBT and NFT reduced low back pain. Factors that enhance therapeutic effect are early intervention, increased alpha waves, and self-efficacy due to parallel implementation of CBT/PT and NFT. A treatment protocol in which alpha wave neurofeedback training is subsidiarily used with CBT or PT should be developed in the future.
labroots.com
A quick fix for depression? Axsome Therapeutics develops fast-acting drug to treat major depressive disorder.
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common mental health disorder. Recent data from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reports that around 8.4% of adults in the United States, approximately 21 million people, had at least one major depressive episode in the year 2020. And while the same NIMH report found that 66% of adults who experienced a major depressive episode received treatment, many individuals fail to respond to current treatments for MDD.
ScienceAlert
'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify A Compound With A Memory
It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
neurology.org
Long-term Treatment With Ponesimod in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Methods In the Core study, 464 patients were randomized (1:1:1:1): placebo (n = 121), 10 mg (n = 108), 20 mg (n = 116), or 40 mg ponesimod (n = 119) once daily for 24 weeks. Patients who completed the Core study transitioned into the Extension study, which had treatment period 1 (TP1; up to 96 weeks) and TP2 and TP3 (up to 432 weeks). The 40 mg dose was discontinued due to low tolerability at the end of TP1, and the 10 mg dose was subsequently discontinued due to lower benefit-risk profile vs 20 mg at the end of TP2. All patients received 10 or 20 mg during TP2, followed by 20 mg in TP3. Annualized relapse rate (ARR), 6-month confirmed disability accumulation (CDA), time to first confirmed relapse, MRI outcomes, and safety were evaluated.
healio.com
Disease recurrence linked to cessation of DMTs in patients with relapsing-remitting MS
In patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, disease reactivation occurred within months of cessation of disease-modifying therapy but was reduced after starting a new treatment, according to a study published in Neurology. “Treatment interruptions are common in patients with multiple sclerosis. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) may be stopped or switched for reasons...
cancernetwork.com
Selecting Therapy for Low-Volume mCSPC
I’ll come to Ben. As a urologist, you are a lot more likely to see low volume metastatic prostate cancer that occurs in the backdrop of a localized prostate cancer. Is there any unique strategy you employ in your clinic then as a surgeon when you see these patients who have, instead of, say 6 bone metastases, have [a few bone metastasis, otherwise completely asymptomatic, had radical prostatectomy 3 years prior to onset of these 2 bone mets [metastases]? How do you approach these patients?
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
healio.com
Biologic therapy for atopic disease appears safe during pregnancy, more research needed
Women who become pregnant while using biologics for atopic diseases did not appear to experience any increased risks for adverse outcomes if they continue their treatment. The lack of published human data on the use of reslizumab, tezepelumab and tralokinumab prohibited the ability to draw any firm conclusions about risks associated with their use.
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Improves Time to Deterioration in QOL Over Chemo in Endometrial Cancer
According to patient-reported outcomes for those with endometrial cancer, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab was favored over treatment of physician's choice. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was favored in most patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared with treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, according to a post hoc analysis of time to deterioration of quality of life (QOL) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1.
