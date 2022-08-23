ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Jeff Sutton faces Fifth Avenue foreclosure for unpaid $300M loan

New York Life Insurance Company filed a foreclosure action on a marquee Fifth Avenue retail property, alleging that a company tied to Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties and SL Green Realty defaulted on a $300 million loan. The lender alleges 717 GFC LLC, which lists the same address as Wharton...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade

A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shawn Wooden
cdrecycler.com

NYC church congregation prefers demo over landmark status

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is considering the fate of a 133-year-old church building in Manhattan that seemingly only has attracted investors interested in the land beneath it rather than any attempting to preserve the structure. In a presentation submitted by remaining West-Park Presbyterian Church congregation members and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization

A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it. Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.
MANHATTAN, NY
Campus News

Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state

Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island Begins Performing Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery With a State-of-the-Art da Vinci Xi Surgical System

Robotic surgery will allow increased precision and accuracy, and faster recovery times. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island today announced it has begun performing minimally invasive robotic surgery in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal and general surgery with its Da Vinci Xi surgical system. The system was acquired through $2.6 million in FY21 capital funding from the former NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and Council Member Mark Treyger. This new surgical option builds on the hospital’s greater strategic vision of enhancing its surgical, inpatient and ambulatory care departments to further improve patient experience and clinical outcomes. Coney Island Hospital projects it will complete approximately 200 robotic cases in the first year alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

