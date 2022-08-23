Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Jeff Sutton faces Fifth Avenue foreclosure for unpaid $300M loan
New York Life Insurance Company filed a foreclosure action on a marquee Fifth Avenue retail property, alleging that a company tied to Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties and SL Green Realty defaulted on a $300 million loan. The lender alleges 717 GFC LLC, which lists the same address as Wharton...
NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
therealdeal.com
Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
Tax rebates 2022: Direct one-time checks worth $150 will be sent out in just months
Hundreds of thousands of New York City homeowners will receive tax rebates thanks to legislation passed and signed by city leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing
Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
Biden’s student loan debt relief: What NYC borrowers should know
An April 2022 rally in New York City calls on President Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt. Gothamist spoke with a student loan repayment expert about next steps for the one in six adults in NYC with at least one student loan. [ more › ]
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC homeowners will get at least a $150 property tax rebate; here’s how to get yours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams today signed legislation to provide a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150 to hundreds of thousands of eligible New York homeowners. “I grew up on the edge of homelessness, so I know the worry and fear that too many low- and...
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
fox5ny.com
New York's life expectancy falls, largest drop in the nation: CDC
NEW YORK - Life expectancy in New York dropped by more than three years in 2020. The bombshell revelation from the CDC is that in the year 2020, New Yorkers were dying three years earlier on average, representing the largest decline in the country. The decline dropped New York State...
cdrecycler.com
NYC church congregation prefers demo over landmark status
The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is considering the fate of a 133-year-old church building in Manhattan that seemingly only has attracted investors interested in the land beneath it rather than any attempting to preserve the structure. In a presentation submitted by remaining West-Park Presbyterian Church congregation members and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Alessandra Biaggi says NYC police union opposes her candidacy because her 'loyalty is to people'
PLEASANTVILLE, New York — A New York police union is spending heavily to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who previously expressed support for directing funding away from police, because her "loyalty is to people," the candidate told a handful of voters Sunday. Speaking at a private home in Pleasantville...
therealdeal.com
For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization
A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it. Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.
Campus News
Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI: Fired NJ Employee-Turned-Cyberstalker Threatens To Kill Former Female Co-Workers, Families
A Jersey City man who was fired from his job with an investment bank sent a series of graphic and terrifying messages threatening to stalk and kill several former co-workers and their families, federal authorities charged. "I swear that everyday I’m going to wait outside for you the path train...
‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island Begins Performing Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery With a State-of-the-Art da Vinci Xi Surgical System
Robotic surgery will allow increased precision and accuracy, and faster recovery times. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island today announced it has begun performing minimally invasive robotic surgery in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal and general surgery with its Da Vinci Xi surgical system. The system was acquired through $2.6 million in FY21 capital funding from the former NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and Council Member Mark Treyger. This new surgical option builds on the hospital’s greater strategic vision of enhancing its surgical, inpatient and ambulatory care departments to further improve patient experience and clinical outcomes. Coney Island Hospital projects it will complete approximately 200 robotic cases in the first year alone.
Comments / 0