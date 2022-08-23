Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrspin.com
Moore festival beneficiaries named
This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
She was left in a box at a Petersburg home. She hopes to solve the mystery.
It's a mystery an 88-year-old Tampa Bay woman is trying to solve for good. These days, she finds herself thinking and dwelling about the first week in May 1934.
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Increase in COVID cases closes South Hill Town Hall to the public
The South Hill Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, according to the town's Facebook post.
WYFF4.com
'Not in my town. Not on my watch': Confederate memorial in North Carolina taken down while mayor livestreams
ENFIELD, N.C. — The mayor of a North Carolina town livestreamed the removal of a Confederate memorial, and now officials are investigating to see if any laws were broken. The Veterans Memorial in Enfield was taken down by a bulldozer Sunday night as Mayor Mondale Robinson streamed the event on Facebook.
Four injured from steam release at Roanoke Rapids paper mill
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Four people were injured, including one critically, from steam released from a valve at a Roanoke Rapids paper mill. The incident happened at WestRock around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston Road," radio traffic reported...
southhillenterprise.com
Estate Sale
August 25- 27. 9am- 5pm Thursday and Friday 9am- 1pm Saturday. A good mix of items being offered in Bracey. Furniture, household items, tools, shed items, collectables and much more. Call Lloyd's Estate Sales. 434-446-6589. Watch Facebook and. estatesales.net for pictures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
cbs17
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
southhillenterprise.com
Community Clean Up project slated Sept. 24
The South Hill Revitalization is excited to announce the fall "OPERATION CLEAN UP". They are calling on all Citizens, Businesses, Schools, Civic Groups, and Churches to join us on September 24 in cleaning up our community. The hours are 9 a.m. until noon. They will meet in the upper field...
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caught on camera: Three men suspected of stealing $8k in merch from Chesterfield Sunglass Hut
Police said the men are suspected to have stolen $8,000 from Sunglass Hut on Tuesday, Aug. 23. According to Chesterfield Police, the man wearing a face mask is suspected to have been involved in a theft at the same store on Aug. 10.
southhillenterprise.com
Supes approve loan proposal for Clarksville Elementary project
Mecklenburg’s Supervisors honored Mr. Howard E. Robinson, a former teacher at both the Thyne Institute and East End High School, for his 100th year of life. Robinson first graduated from the historic Thyne Institute located in Chase City as the valedictorian of his class. The Thyne Institute was the only education facility offered to black Americans at the time. After graduating, Robinson furthered his education at Virginia State College where he earned a full four-year scholarship.
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
Company running Lawrenceville prison details response to suspected overdoses, death amid state investigation
The corporation running Virginia's only private prison says that "increasingly sophisticated methods" are being used to smuggle in drugs as the state investigates several potential overdoses and a death at the facility.
Chesterfield Police looking for suspected wallet thief
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a grocery store.
Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges
The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia city manager, councilman, deliver presentation on water projects
Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory. Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding...
Comments / 0