South Hill, VA

rrspin.com

Moore festival beneficiaries named

This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Estate Sale

August 25- 27. 9am- 5pm Thursday and Friday 9am- 1pm Saturday. A good mix of items being offered in Bracey. Furniture, household items, tools, shed items, collectables and much more. Call Lloyd's Estate Sales. 434-446-6589. Watch Facebook and. estatesales.net for pictures.
cbs17

4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Community Clean Up project slated Sept. 24

The South Hill Revitalization is excited to announce the fall "OPERATION CLEAN UP". They are calling on all Citizens, Businesses, Schools, Civic Groups, and Churches to join us on September 24 in cleaning up our community. The hours are 9 a.m. until noon. They will meet in the upper field...
SOUTH HILL, VA
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Tattoo
southhillenterprise.com

Supes approve loan proposal for Clarksville Elementary project

Mecklenburg’s Supervisors honored Mr. Howard E. Robinson, a former teacher at both the Thyne Institute and East End High School, for his 100th year of life. Robinson first graduated from the historic Thyne Institute located in Chase City as the valedictorian of his class. The Thyne Institute was the only education facility offered to black Americans at the time. After graduating, Robinson furthered his education at Virginia State College where he earned a full four-year scholarship.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia city manager, councilman, deliver presentation on water projects

Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory. Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding...
EMPORIA, VA

