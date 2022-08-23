Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ
The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
etxview.com
‘I’m greatly offended’ Councilmember calls for Dadeville playground renaming
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park. “I know what a...
alabamanews.net
City of Montgomery Purchases Old Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the vacant Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings, including many state election night celebrations. Over the years, the building has fallen into...
Wetumpka Herald
Giving back through Operation Helping Heroes
When Country Financial told agent Lani Hudgins it had a donation to help first responders in the Wetumpka area, she knew the right place to go. Operation Helping Heroes is a program from Country Financial to provide funding for essential equipment, supplies and support for heroes in the community. “They...
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Constructive feedback silver lining in Highland Home coaching controversy
In recent weeks in Crenshaw County, residents within the community have made their voices heard in their support of Jonny Mitchell, former head basketball coach at Highland Home School who still remains employed as a teacher at the school. Mitchell was dismissed from his Flying Squadron coaching duties Aug. 3,...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Aug. 18 to Aug.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City. • Angela Denise Minniefield, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident. • Laervin Jamahl Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Japerra...
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
elmoreautauganews.com
The “Picker House” is Here to Stay – HPRA to Acquire
Photos of Picker House and Picker House History from Tommy Brown. The Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority met Thursday, August 18, 2022 in a conference room at City Hall. Four of five members were present, so a quorum was set to hold the meeting and vote on multiple resolutions; member David McIntosh was absent. Guests were also in attendance at this meeting and were allowed to voice comments at the end of the meeting.
thebamabuzz.com
New Auburn University culinary science center opens with luxury hotel, food hall, restaurant + more
Football isn’t the only thing Auburn University (AU) has to look forward to this month, thanks to the opening of the state-of-the-art Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), featuring a luxury hotel and spa, restaurant, coffee shop, brewery and food hall. Read on for all the details.
WSFA
Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery
A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
opelikaobserver.com
Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery
OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County Friday night lights is here
After the long anticipation, last week was my first taste of high school football action in Chilton County, and it did not disappoint. Jemison High School and Thorsby High School was the first game of the season on Aug. 18 and my first chance to catch the action live and in person. The atmosphere was electric, and the game itself was a good as well. Jemison jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but Thorsby stormed back with 28 unanswered points in the first half and never lost the lead again.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
WSFA
Autauga County authorities locate 19-year-old runaway
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 19-year-old. The sheriff’s office announced Friday evening that Ronald Matthew “Matt” McClure had been located and is safe. Deputies said the teen ran away from his home located near Autauga County Road 85 and Interstate 65 around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
Auto parts manufacturer accused of using child labor in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
