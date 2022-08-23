ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

In The Courts: Execution debate, police accountability

A human rights group in Alabama is raising questions about the recent execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. Why did his execution last 3 hours? Plus, Mississippi cops are being sued and accused of racial profiling and a Utah newspaper has won a court battle to obtain public documents on police shootings.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC

WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

DC father arrested in 1-year-old son's shooting death

WASHINGTON - Nearly nine months after 1-year-old Legend Wheeler was found suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Southeast apartment, D.C. police have arrested the child's father. On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old J.D. Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C. Legend was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
fox5dc.com

Universal free school lunches ending in DMV schools

The hunger-fighting group Share Our Strength estimates 1 million DC, Virginia and Maryland kids total are on free or reduced lunch programs. Now, they're concerned about a pandemic-era program for universal free lunch that’s set to expire in a month.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy