Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
fox5dc.com
Battle continues over location of new FBI headquarters
Both Maryland and Virginia are anxiously awaiting the decision on which state will become the new home of the FBI headquarters. FOX 5's Katie Barlow reports.
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Execution debate, police accountability
A human rights group in Alabama is raising questions about the recent execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. Why did his execution last 3 hours? Plus, Mississippi cops are being sued and accused of racial profiling and a Utah newspaper has won a court battle to obtain public documents on police shootings.
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC
WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
fox5dc.com
DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast
A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash tonight in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE.
fox5dc.com
DC father arrested in 1-year-old son's shooting death
WASHINGTON - Nearly nine months after 1-year-old Legend Wheeler was found suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Southeast apartment, D.C. police have arrested the child's father. On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old J.D. Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C. Legend was...
fox5dc.com
DC area Facebook group shares ‘red flags’ about men
Thousands of single women are either trying to dig up dirt or spill the 'tea' about the guys they're meeting on dating apps. The women are part of a private online group that warns one another about 'red flags.'
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5dc.com
Suspect caught on camera during burglary
DC Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a burglary offense. The suspect was caught on camera at the residence in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street NW.
fox5dc.com
Universal free school lunches ending in DMV schools
The hunger-fighting group Share Our Strength estimates 1 million DC, Virginia and Maryland kids total are on free or reduced lunch programs. Now, they're concerned about a pandemic-era program for universal free lunch that’s set to expire in a month.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
Comments / 0