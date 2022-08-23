ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Special Waterloo Police Unit Reaches Milestone, More Work Ahead

It seems as though every day there is another story on the news about gun violence and shootings. The debate came to schools across the country in a big way after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. So much so, that a school district in Spirit Lake, in Northwest Iowa just this week announced that it would arm staff with guns during school hours.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week

After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
OSSIAN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Bremer County Farmer Farms For The Future

Iowa is a leader in agriculture, and if we want to maintain our status, it takes farmers and landowners like Tom Manson to put in the extra work to conserve their land. Manson calls himself a small farmer, always growing on 125 acres and custom feeds 2,000 head of hogs over in Bremer County. He is also one of the 40 farmers across Iowa to be recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

After Five Attempts Waterloo’s Chief of Police Gets New Gig

News broke early Wednesday evening that Waterloo Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald is resigning from his position. Waterloo's first black police chief received a pay raise in May of this year, making his salary $165,000 a year, according to an earlier report. This made him the highest paid police chief in Waterloo city history and the second highest paid chief in Iowa, according to reports.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Teen Airlifted After Tractor Accident In Winneshiek County

A 17-year-old is in the hospital following a farm equipment accident in Winneshiek County last night. At around 4:30 pm Wednesday night, a teenager was driving a tractor down Clay Hill Road, just northeast of Decorah when the wreckage happened. The teen was pulling a wagon when it went into the ditch and rolled down a steep embankment.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

