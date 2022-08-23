This new series from Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, and Erik Arciniega is already embracing Shang-Chi’s full history in exciting ways, tying into his years with MI-6 and the original run of Master of Kung-Fu. This issue sees Shang-Chi reunited with an old flame, who puts him on the trail of a criminal mastermind he faced many years ago. The whole setup feels like the kind of classic stealth adventure Shang-Chi often found himself on back in the day, but it quickly takes a turn into even more interesting territory. By hanging the story on the concept of Shang-Chi confronting a villain from his past, this action-heavy and nostalgic trip serves to show Shang-Chi that some things never change.

