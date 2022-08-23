Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Chris Evans Weighs In on She-Hulk’s ‘Captain America F—ks’ Reveal
Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex? During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a […]
ComicBook
New She-Hulk Promo Teases How She Gets Her Superhero Name
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially made its Disney+ premiere, and it's definitely defying expectations with regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series dives into the unlikely origin story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles who gets Hulk powers after a freak accident, turning her into a superhero dubbed "She-Hulk." A new promo for the series' upcoming episodes dives into how Jennifer gets that superhero name, with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arguing that it has a "nice ring to it." Additionally, the promo shows new footage of Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and a currently-unnamed character played by Patti Harrison.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why was Hulk just written out of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode two. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode might have been five minutes long (or, at least, it felt like it), but it still managed to squeeze a lot into its tiny runtime. Abomination returned, for one, explaining his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cameo and potentially setting up the Thunderbolts to boot. But the biggest and most shocking development has to be the revelation of Bruce’s whereabouts.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Thunderbolts Set Off on Their First Official Mission (Exclusive)
Marvel's Thunderbolts are making a comeback in the comics and on the big screen. Writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse are reuniting for a new volume of Thunderbolts, introducing a new lineup for the franchise along with a new mission statement. Thunderbolts spins out of the Daredevil event Devil's Reign, which saw New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk sanctioning a supervillain Thunderbolts team. With Fisk believed dead and Luke Cage the city's new mayor, the Thunderbolts can go back to being a heroic team once again. Marvel Studios also announced a Thunderbolts movie at San Diego Comic-Con, slated for a 2024 release.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
thebrag.com
A trend against POC and women appears in MCU review bombed shows
The latest MCU Disney+ series, She-Hulk, has been review bombed with over 14,000 one-star reviews on IMDB. At the time of writing this article, the series has 41,401 reviews meaning roughly 34% of all reviews are one star despite only making up 10% of the polling options. now has the...
Are the X-Men in trouble? Marvel teases an S.O.S. is coming January 2023
Marvel Comics has sent press a teaser that is incredibly cryptic but appears to be X-Men related. Accompanying the graphic is the text below. COMING IN JANUARY 2023… S.O.S. Stay tuned next week for more information about a new age for mutants coming to the X-Men books next year.
Marvel announces oversized gallery hardcover of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s ‘Spider-Man: Blue’
Marvel Comics has announced a new oversized gallery edition of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Spider-Man: Blue. The oversized edition honors the incredible art of Sale, who passed away in June. Spider-Man Blue touches on the formative years of Spider-Man some might say is a modern masterpiece. Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover will be available in July 2023.
DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #12
Slade’s first assassination goes sideways, and he’s left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!. Deathstroke Inc. #12. Writer: Ed Brisson. Artist: Dexter Soy. Colors: Veronica Gandini. Letters: Steve...
X-Men Monday #168 – Alyssa Wong Talks ‘Deadpool’
Welcome, X-Fans! Don’t let this week’s feature image fool you — Deadpool wants you to think he’s taken over, but this is still very much another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. But in comics, that’s right, Deadpool’s back! Well, OK, Marvel’s Merc with a...
‘Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings’ #2 is more than a rollicking throwback adventure
This new series from Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, and Erik Arciniega is already embracing Shang-Chi’s full history in exciting ways, tying into his years with MI-6 and the original run of Master of Kung-Fu. This issue sees Shang-Chi reunited with an old flame, who puts him on the trail of a criminal mastermind he faced many years ago. The whole setup feels like the kind of classic stealth adventure Shang-Chi often found himself on back in the day, but it quickly takes a turn into even more interesting territory. By hanging the story on the concept of Shang-Chi confronting a villain from his past, this action-heavy and nostalgic trip serves to show Shang-Chi that some things never change.
IGN
6 Unexpected Ways Marvel Studios Could Bring Doctor Doom to the MCU
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe marches on toward Phase 5 and an eventual Fantastic Four movie, MCU fans still want to know how Marvel Studios plans to introduce Doctor Doom into the current film continuity. Will Victor von Doom ever team up with the likes of Namor the Submariner or the Scarlet Witch? Join us while we break down the possibilities.
New ‘Spider-Man’ #1 trailer features explosive Mark Bagley art and Dan Slott story
Announced in July, Dan Slott is returning to Spider-Man in a big way with a new series launching titled Spider-Man. Joining him is the legend Mark Bagley on art, with the series launching on October 5th. To celebrate, Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic, which gives us new looks at what to expect.
‘Tales of The Human Target’ #1 is clever in its approach
The Human Target may not be back just yet–expect it in September–but you can get your Human Target to fix on with a new anthology one-shot out today. Set before the events of the main series by Tom King and Greg Smallwood, this anthology features three specific events, and somehow they all connect. That’s right, there’s a mystery afoot in Tales of The Human Target #1, but can you solve the mystery before the end of the issue?
Marvel Phase 4: recap, release dates, news, and more
Marvel Phase 4 is almost over... but what's next for the MCU?
PopSugar
She-Hulk Deals With the Consequences of Being a Hero in This Exclusive Episode 2 Clip
Jennifer Walters is a superhero now, and that's only increased her problems. In a POPSUGAR-exclusive clip from "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" episode two, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) faces the reality of her new life as a public hero, and it's pretty much the nightmare she imagined. In the exclusive footage, Jennifer...
Is She-Hulk setting up an MCU World War Hulk when he smashed the entire Marvel Universe
Hulk once singlehandedly beat up the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more in comics - could he do it again in the MCU?
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Law Firm GLK&H, Explained
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has staked its claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing some compelling and long-awaited elements from Marvel lore into its early episodes. The second episode, which was just released on Disney+, dove into Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) new status quo as a superhero and a superhuman lawyer, with her taking a job at the law firm of GLK&H. While the firm has only just begun to play a role in Jen's journey, it has its own unique lore within Marvel Comics, and here's what you need to know about it.
