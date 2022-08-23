Read full article on original website
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team gets ready for Clifton in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — It was one of the most suspenseful games in state championship history. In December 2021, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 champion East Orange Campus High School football team capped a perfect season when it defeated North Jersey, Section 2 champion Clifton in a 30-24 triple-overtime thriller in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
essexnewsdaily.com
UPDATED: Bloomfield HS football team to kick off season at Nutley on Sept. 1
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will visit Nutley in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Oval in Nutley. The Bengals seek to improve on last season’s 3-7 record. Mike Carter is entering his 32nd season as the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team hosts scrimmage against Passaic
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hosted a scrimmage against Passaic High School on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at Bell Stadium. The Tornadoes will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the road against Paterson Kennedy at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Photos by Joe...
theobserver.com
NA gridiron team looks to go to state tournament for only the second time in last 25 years
Joe Borkowski knows all about the history of North Arlington’s football program and the limited success it has enjoyed over the years. But as the second year head coach looks around his locker room and sees the amount of experience and talent back, he sees a team that not only has the potential to defy recent history, he fully expects it.
theobserver.com
Harrison soccer team may school’s best in close to a decade
As Harrison head coach Mike Rusek and his brother John look at their roster they notice a potential problem that virtually every other boys soccer coach in the state wishes they had to deal with. “I think we’re going to be challenged a lot by how many different kids we...
The Seton Hall-Iona game is off, and not coming back anytime soon
When Iona visited Seton Hall at the Prudential Center back in November 2020, the Pirates beat up on the Gaels in Rick Pitino’s debut at the MAAC school. The final score was 86-64.
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County
I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NBC New York
Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal
The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison. Hawa Fofana said she was informed by the Essex County Prosecutor's office Tuesday morning...
New Jersey Monthly
Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News
The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne
The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
asumag.com
$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.
The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
Bear cubs caught on camera playing in Morris County
A group of bear cups were caught on video playing in Butler, Morris County.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
theobserver.com
Firefighters battling blaze at 305 Ann St., Harrison
UPDATE — 5:40 p.m. — Command reports all fire is knocked down. UPDATE — 5:33 p.m. — North Arlington Ladder 3 is on standby at Kearny quarters. UPDATE — 5:21 p.m. — One Harrison captain and one firefighter have been called to the scene from HFDHQ.
