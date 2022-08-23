ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team gets ready for Clifton in season opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ — It was one of the most suspenseful games in state championship history. In December 2021, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1 champion East Orange Campus High School football team capped a perfect season when it defeated North Jersey, Section 2 champion Clifton in a 30-24 triple-overtime thriller in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange HS football team hosts scrimmage against Passaic

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hosted a scrimmage against Passaic High School on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at Bell Stadium. The Tornadoes will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the road against Paterson Kennedy at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Photos by Joe...
theobserver.com

Harrison soccer team may school’s best in close to a decade

As Harrison head coach Mike Rusek and his brother John look at their roster they notice a potential problem that virtually every other boys soccer coach in the state wishes they had to deal with. “I think we’re going to be challenged a lot by how many different kids we...
Morristown Minute

Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County

I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
94.5 PST

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
New Jersey Monthly

Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News

The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
Hudson Reporter

Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
bananatreenews.today

Tree limb falls on a walker

An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
asumag.com

$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.

The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
themontclairgirl.com

This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
theobserver.com

Firefighters battling blaze at 305 Ann St., Harrison

UPDATE — 5:40 p.m. — Command reports all fire is knocked down. UPDATE — 5:33 p.m. — North Arlington Ladder 3 is on standby at Kearny quarters. UPDATE — 5:21 p.m. — One Harrison captain and one firefighter have been called to the scene from HFDHQ.
