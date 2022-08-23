Read full article on original website
A reason to trust: Sacramento Community Land Trust aims to put people over profit
Nonprofit SacCLT, founded in 2017, works to prevent displacement and preserve housing affordability. In 2018, Hasta Muerte Coffee, a worker-owned cooperative in Oakland received notice that its building’s owner put the property up for sale and had a pending offer. They worried about the displacement of not only their cooperative, but also the two low-income families that lived upstairs.
Can David (Dodson) topple Democrats’ alleged unethical ‘goliath’ in Sacramento?
The four elected seats on the California Board of Equalization (BOE) are the least powerful and least sexy of California’s constitutional offices. This is part product of former Gov. Jerry Brown gutting the BOE’s responsibilities in 2017 after a series of scandals. This left the former 5,000-person agency with just 200 employees and some statewide authority over property taxes, the alcoholic beverage tax, and taxes on insurers.
Black Sacramentans struggle – and get help – on path to homeownership
Local real estate industry works to increase the Black homeownership rate, which remains the lowest among all demographics. Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because...
The new organics waste bill doesn’t just change how we dispose of food waste—it also gets food to hungry Californians
As part of our continuing series on the changes in organic waste collection, mandated by SB 1383, we are taking a look this week at the front end of this issue, which is to never send still-edible food to the waste stream at all. In fact, SB 1383 requires a...
Outgunned: Why California’s groundbreaking firearms law is failing
Two decades ago, California legislators added a new weapon to the state’s growing arsenal of gun-control measures, already among the toughest in the nation. Their motivation came from 2,000 miles away in a shaken Chicago suburb. It was there that a gunman opened fire in an engine factory where...
Senator Ben Allen, author of the legislation that drastically cuts plastic pollution in California, discusses how it came together—and what it means
At the end of June, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 54, known as the plastics bill, which requires all packaging in the state to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. This legislation also leads the nation in terms of holding manufacturers accountable for their waste by shifting the plastic pollution burden from consumers to the plastics industry. In fact, it will raise $5 billion from industry members over 10 years, money that will reduce plastic pollution and help disadvantaged communities, which are impacted most by the damaging effects of plastic waste.
The Cold 52
A case that investigators never gave up on becomes the oldest murder ever solved in Sacramento history. Reflecting on the ominous nature of bloodshed, Nic Pizzolatto wrote, “Time is a flat circle.”. Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives may have had a sense of that last month – some feeling of...
Bidding farewell to a hometown newspaper editor
Restaurant pathfinder Jerry Budrick realized a later life dream becoming a one-of-a-kind journalist in the foothills. Now, that community mourns his passing. What is the value of our region’s surviving small-town papers? For starters, they’re certainly keeping with their commitment to hyper-local coverage. Most take their charge of monitoring backyard government very seriously while writing features through a lens that implies their little slice of America is secretly the real center of the universe. That mix is what this genre of publication is about. As an alternative weekly, SN&R has always occupied an unusual space in terms of media strategy: It’s tackled features and investigations with the scope and ambition of a major metro paper – all while competing with a major metro paper – yet still found plenty of moments to highlight the kind of rare individual stories that a small-town editor would champion. And make no mistake, many writers associated with SN&R came up through the ranks of community newspapers. They include Michael Mott, Sena Christian, Kate Gonzales, Steph Rodriguez, Raheem Hosseini and myself, to name a few. In the case of me and Raheem, one of the small-town editors that we worked with, early on, was Jerry Budrick, who just passed away this week after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Student loan debt: When refusing to pay is a solution
The best option for many overloaded borrowers may be to just say no, argues an organizer in the debt strike movement. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. The White House says President Joe Biden will decide by the end...
A wine country filmmaker looked and found Roundup, the weedkiller tied to cancer, ‘everywhere’
Brian Lilla’s Children of the Vine examines the herbicide’s legacy on the state’s famous wine trails. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Early one winter morning, as Brian Lilla was riding his bike through Napa, California’s...
Cornerstone of the future? Sacramento orgs and agencies team up for a new experimental housing model
Nonprofits work with SMUD for large, affordable and sustainable housing project in the south city. In an effort to accommodate 400 local residents in need, a first-of-its-kind affordable housing project broke ground last March in unincorporated South Sacramento. Four agencies are teaming up for the first time to build Cornerstone, a state-of-the-art mixed-housing community for low-income individuals and families.
What does Bill Hall think about his new role at SEIU Local 1000? Quite a bit.
Bill Hall is the new selected leader of the Sacramento local Service Employees International Union. ‘Local 1000’ is the largest public sector union in California and a united front of 96,000 working people employed by the state. Given the fact that the union’s transformation over the last year has been pretty dramatic, Hall discusses his vision, his plan and what might change at SEIU moving forward under his leadership.
A journalist’s view: There is no ‘other side’ to the Big Lie
Journalists have always been loath to use the words “lie” or “liar” in a news story, and reporters are generally obligated to present both sides of political issues in their coverage of elections. Then came the Big Lie: the unfounded assertion that the 2020 presidential election...
