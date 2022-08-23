ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

livingnewdeal.org

Potomac State College: Farm Shop – Keyser WV

In 1935, the Public Works Administration (PWA) awarded $41,818 for the construction of faculty homes at Potomac State College (PSC), Keyser, West Virginia. The current Farm Shop appears to have been the “tool shed” included in the original contract for those homes. The Tri-State Construction Company was awarded...
KEYSER, WV
Morgan Messenger

County fire companies can bill for service

After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million

Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
FLINTSTONE, MD
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Owner: Rocky Gap Casino preparing to be sold for $260M

FLINTSTONE, Md. — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland for $260 million. The sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, news outlets report. Golden Entertainment officials didn't take questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. The deal is expected to close next year. Maryland regulators will have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.
FLINTSTONE, MD
royalexaminer.com

Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative

Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Scammers target Shenandoah County residents

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WDTV

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

2 wanted in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arrest warrants were issued for two Stoystown residents after they were accused of stealing a dog from a barn, state police reported. Through the investigation, troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning. It’s reported that she […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
royalexaminer.com

Bank robbery suspect arrested

On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wajr.com

Morgantown man charged after threatening Taylor County store clerk

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
