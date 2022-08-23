Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia officials warn about “rainbow fentanyl”; It looks like candy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
livingnewdeal.org
Potomac State College: Farm Shop – Keyser WV
In 1935, the Public Works Administration (PWA) awarded $41,818 for the construction of faculty homes at Potomac State College (PSC), Keyser, West Virginia. The current Farm Shop appears to have been the “tool shed” included in the original contract for those homes. The Tri-State Construction Company was awarded...
Morgan Messenger
County fire companies can bill for service
After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
WTOP
Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million
Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
Wbaltv.com
Owner: Rocky Gap Casino preparing to be sold for $260M
FLINTSTONE, Md. — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland for $260 million. The sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, news outlets report. Golden Entertainment officials didn't take questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. The deal is expected to close next year. Maryland regulators will have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.
royalexaminer.com
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
RELATED PEOPLE
theriver953.com
Scammers target Shenandoah County residents
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park
Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park. On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
2 wanted in Somerset County dognapping case
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arrest warrants were issued for two Stoystown residents after they were accused of stealing a dog from a barn, state police reported. Through the investigation, troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning. It’s reported that she […]
Cars damaged, person hospitalized after rocks fall onto cars on I-66 from rock quarry blast
WARREN COUNTY, Virginia — Several cars were damaged and one person was taken to a nearby hospital after rocks from a quarry blast landed on vehicles driving on Interstate 66 and Route 522 in Front Royal, Virginia Wednesday afternoon. According to Warren County Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, drivers started...
Metro News
Man pleads guilty in 2021 Charles Town death; victim’s remains still haven’t been found
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Sentencing is set for early November for a man recently convicted in a Jefferson County death. C.J. Cook, 41, pleaded guilty late last week to felony counts including voluntary manslaughter, concealment of a dead body and conspiracy in the May 2021 death of James Michael Kerns at the Charles Town Motel 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Pickup truck, tri-axle truck collide on Route 857 in Georges Township
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency officials were at the scene of a serious head-on crash in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon. See video from Sky 4 over the scene: Click the video player above. A red pickup truck and a gray tri-axle truck collided along Route 857 (Georges Fairchance...
royalexaminer.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
Cumberland Arrest Blotter: Police Serve Two Arrest Warrants
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
wajr.com
Morgantown man charged after threatening Taylor County store clerk
PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.
Fox News
781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0