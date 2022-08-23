FLINTSTONE, Md. — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland for $260 million. The sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, news outlets report. Golden Entertainment officials didn't take questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. The deal is expected to close next year. Maryland regulators will have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.

