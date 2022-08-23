Read full article on original website
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve resolution against the use of Eminent Domain for Carbon Dioxide Transmission Pipelines.
(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution declaring Pottawattamie County’s stance against the use of eminent domain for the construction of carbon dioxide transmission pipelines. Supervisor Brian Shea…. Supervisor Justin Schultz said it is important to note that the issue of whether or...
Clarinda district seeks facilities group members
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for local residents to participate in a very important committee. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution allowing officials with SiteLogiQ to meet with the district's facility engagement group--one of the first steps toward a comprehensive facilities study. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News between 30-to-50 community members are needed to participate in the engagement group in a series of meetings with SiteLogiQ as part of the continuing probe of the district's building needs.
Red Oak man arrested on Page County warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man is in custody on Page County charges following his arrest Thursday. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 8th Street. Phelps was arrested on a Page County warrant for failure to appear.
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
Shen library, city receive forum donations
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality
(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
