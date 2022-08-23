Emporia Police investigators are turning over reports to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review after an alleged battery incident at Emporia High on Monday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says the incident is the one listed as an alleged misconduct event involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. Mattas says the so-called “pink sheet” is the only information officers can release on the situation and nothing else will be divulged by EPD. Earlier this week Mattas had said the initial investigation was focused on an untold number of juveniles, but the pink sheet is not stamped as a juvenile case.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO