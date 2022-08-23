Read full article on original website
WIBW
Dana Chandler declines to testify in her double-murder retrial on Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler on Wednesday afternoon declined to testify on her own behalf in her double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. After the defense rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, Chandler’s defense lawyer Tom Bath stood at his table and told Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios that Chandler chose not to testify.
Defense rests, closing arguments expected
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial for Dana Chandler continued Thursday. Closing arguments are expected. The defense rested Thursday morning followed by a brief break. Closing arguments are next then the jury will receive its instructions and deliberate until a unanimous verdict is reached. Chandler is accused of killing her husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancé, […]
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Emporia Police turning alleged misconduct case to Lyon County Attorney for review
Emporia Police investigators are turning over reports to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review after an alleged battery incident at Emporia High on Monday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says the incident is the one listed as an alleged misconduct event involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. Mattas says the so-called “pink sheet” is the only information officers can release on the situation and nothing else will be divulged by EPD. Earlier this week Mattas had said the initial investigation was focused on an untold number of juveniles, but the pink sheet is not stamped as a juvenile case.
Chandler defense rests, rebuttal witness next
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The defense has rested in the trial of Dana Chandler who is charged with first-degree murder. Chandler did not testify. The prosecution will present rebuttal witness Harkness neighbor Nancy Delgado. Chandler did not testify on Wednesday. Chandler is accused of killing her husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, in 2002. […]
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
WIBW
Osage Co. officials attempt to identify man connected to burglaries
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Osage Co. are attempting to identify a man who may be connected to recent burglaries. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, to ask the community for help to identify a resident. Officials said they would...
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
1350kman.com
Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase
Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
WIBW
Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd. According to the...
Teen faces attempted-murder charge in Manhattan
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Manhattan in June and July and have made an arrest. Junction City Police arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City on August 11, according to a statement from the Riley County Police Department. According to...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Kansas City man says infant grandson’s alleged killer granted plea deal
A Kansas City, Missouri grandfather is devastated after he said the man who murdered his infant grandson may only spend a few years behind bars.
