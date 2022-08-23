ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, NJ

Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
NJ.com

Creole, cajun and a taste of jazz. This new N.J. restaurant is right on key.

When Essie’s opened in June, it was the merciful end to a five-year saga for owners Mike and Cherie Gillespie. Shortly after purchasing the building, a few blocks off White Horse Pike in Clementon, in 2017, the roof collapsed during to a snowstorm, forcing a massive renovation. Then came the pandemic, delaying the opening even further.
phillyvoice.com

Masso's Deli & Pizzeria, beloved South Jersey restaurant, closes after 40 years

Masso's Deli and Pizzeria, a popular South Jersey restaurant known for its pizza and Italian specialties, has closed its doors after more than four decades in business. The family-owned eatery in Gibbsboro, Camden County, announced the closure in a facebook post on Aug. 19, stating it would shut down Aug. 21. The business also announced the closure of its next door ice cream shop, Masso's Water Ice and Custard, which will serve its last customers on Sunday, Aug. 28.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report

A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Chowderfest is Returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Food Truck at Airport Now Open

A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. boutique shop owner sold fake designer goods, police say

The owner of a South Toms River store was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit items out of the business, authorities announced Thursday. Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, owner of Grateful Threadz Embroidery & Boutique, was charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses, according to a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Toms River Police Department.
Atlas Obscura

How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy

Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

