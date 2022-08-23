Read full article on original website
A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
When Essie’s opened in June, it was the merciful end to a five-year saga for owners Mike and Cherie Gillespie. Shortly after purchasing the building, a few blocks off White Horse Pike in Clementon, in 2017, the roof collapsed during to a snowstorm, forcing a massive renovation. Then came the pandemic, delaying the opening even further.
Masso's Deli and Pizzeria, a popular South Jersey restaurant known for its pizza and Italian specialties, has closed its doors after more than four decades in business. The family-owned eatery in Gibbsboro, Camden County, announced the closure in a facebook post on Aug. 19, stating it would shut down Aug. 21. The business also announced the closure of its next door ice cream shop, Masso's Water Ice and Custard, which will serve its last customers on Sunday, Aug. 28.
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
In this “Game of Life,” there are acquaintances, friends, customers … importantly, there are also legends. The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City New Jersey had a regular patron by the name of Clarence Davenport, who recently passed away. In truth, Davenport, better known as CC, was much...
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?. There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least. You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?. Your...
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
The owner of a South Toms River store was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit items out of the business, authorities announced Thursday. Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, owner of Grateful Threadz Embroidery & Boutique, was charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses, according to a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Toms River Police Department.
A Linwood, New Jersey man who admitted being responsible for the death of his Pitbull puppy will spend time behind bars for his crime. The horrific incident took place in December of 2020, according to Daily Voice. 24-year-old Kyle Blythe reportedly beat his Pitbull puppy Dolce after it did what...
Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
