Dave Ferro is the owner of the oldest Mopar restoration shop in the country, Totally Auto Inc. To date, 153 of his builds have taken top honors at prestigious car events across the country and it’s a company he can proudly say was one of the best in the business for nearly 40 years. Beyond that, he was a three-decades long editor at High Performance Mopar and Mopar Collectors Guide Magazines, with hundreds of tech and feature stories to his name. More than that, he’s been a long-time part of the Carlisle family. His first show was Fall Carlisle 1975 and he played a key role in the birth and implementation of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. He also was a judge at the event as part of the former Standard of Excellence program during Chrysler weekend and event served as head judge for the Carlisle Truck Nationals for 15 years. In short, for 47 years, Dave has been part of things at Carlisle!

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO