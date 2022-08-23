Read full article on original website
abc27.com
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
CASHS Class of 1972 Plans 50th Year Reunion
The Chambersburg Area Senior High School Class of 1972 will be hosting a 50th reunion celebration on Saturday, October 15 from 5 – 10 PM at Chambersburg VFW Post 1599, 747 S. 4th Street, Chambersburg. The evening will include Dinner, Live Music by The Hot Fun Band, and cash...
'Corvettes at Carlisle' showcases the classic American sportscar
CARLISLE, Pa. — The 40th annual "Corvettes at Carlisle" show is bringing thousands of the classic American sportscar to Central Pa. over the weekend. The show is the largest in the world for Corvettes. The Corvette came out in 1953 and has since gone through eight generations of production...
theslateonline.com
SUMB kicks off the 2022 season
On Aug. 7, the Shippensburg University Marching Band (SUMB) started their band camp for their 2022 season. The show, “Whatever it Takes,” is directed by Trevor Famulare, director of bands, and Aaron Trumbore. The show is conducted by drum majors Bryce Fischer, Grace Dykes and Ryann Libor. “Our...
State College
Free for All event invites the community to shop
STATE COLLEGE – On the last Saturday of every month, the community is invited to shop for free at Woodycrest United Methodist Church. The Free for All Shop offers donated clothing for all ages, housewares, small appliances, books, toys, backpacks, holiday decorations and more. Members of the church started...
celebrategettysburg.com
A Sweeet! Calling
Bringing Sugary Joy to Gettysburg for the Last Decade. Sweeet! The Candy Store was calling to the young girl, and she just couldn’t resist. “My daughter wanted to go there once, and I was trying not to stop,” says Candy Nies of her then-12-year-old daughter. “We caught the red light out front, and she hopped out and ran into the store.”
Lancaster Farming
Five Tasty Foods Found at the Centre County Grange Fair
CENTRE HALL, Pa. — If you’ve ever been to the Centre County Grange Fair, you’ll know that there are food stands as far as the eye can see. But having so many options can make decision making tough. Luckily for me, my good friend Matt Maney is...
WGAL
Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
lebtown.com
Don’t act like you’re not impressed: WLYH studio up for auction, towers not included
It’s kind of a big deal. And it could be yours, depending how the auction goes. 374 S. Butler Road will be auctioned starting Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. and ending Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 11:10 a.m. The starting bid is $150,000. The future for the building is...
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
Landmark hotel to open for first time in close to 6 years
A landmark hotel in York is expected to open for the first time in close to six years. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at 48 E. Market St. is operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, and plans to open in the fall. The hotel has started accepting reservations...
ABC27 anchor announces her departure from the station: “It is time for something new”
An anchor with Harrisburg’s ABC affiliate television station has announces she will be leaving her position. Janel Knight posted to her Facebook page that “after 11 years at abc27 News, this Saturday will be my last day.”. “I have had an amazing time reporting and anchoring in the...
theslateonline.com
Your World Today: A Special Welcome Back to Ship from the Slate Staff
The Slate staff is happy to welcome both returning and new students to Shippensburg University’s campus. We hope that you are just as thrilled as we are to be spending the fall at Ship. The Fall 2022 semester is an important one for our campus, as it is the...
Dave Ferro Collection Offered at Fall Carlisle 2022
Dave Ferro is the owner of the oldest Mopar restoration shop in the country, Totally Auto Inc. To date, 153 of his builds have taken top honors at prestigious car events across the country and it’s a company he can proudly say was one of the best in the business for nearly 40 years. Beyond that, he was a three-decades long editor at High Performance Mopar and Mopar Collectors Guide Magazines, with hundreds of tech and feature stories to his name. More than that, he’s been a long-time part of the Carlisle family. His first show was Fall Carlisle 1975 and he played a key role in the birth and implementation of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. He also was a judge at the event as part of the former Standard of Excellence program during Chrysler weekend and event served as head judge for the Carlisle Truck Nationals for 15 years. In short, for 47 years, Dave has been part of things at Carlisle!
Centre Hall youth to donate proceeds from livestock auction to hospital
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old and a 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid has been raising three pigs through the Penn Valley 4-H Club. She will auction off two of the pigs this week at the 51st annual Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of […]
abc27.com
50plus expo returns to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
The results are in: Here’s the best food stand at the Grange Fair, according to you
The top five included concession stands specializing in pierogies, sticky buns, ice cream and roast pork.
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
