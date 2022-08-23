ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

abc27.com

2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
theslateonline.com

SUMB kicks off the 2022 season

On Aug. 7, the Shippensburg University Marching Band (SUMB) started their band camp for their 2022 season. The show, “Whatever it Takes,” is directed by Trevor Famulare, director of bands, and Aaron Trumbore. The show is conducted by drum majors Bryce Fischer, Grace Dykes and Ryann Libor. “Our...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
State College

Free for All event invites the community to shop

STATE COLLEGE – On the last Saturday of every month, the community is invited to shop for free at Woodycrest United Methodist Church. The Free for All Shop offers donated clothing for all ages, housewares, small appliances, books, toys, backpacks, holiday decorations and more. Members of the church started...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
celebrategettysburg.com

A Sweeet! Calling

Bringing Sugary Joy to Gettysburg for the Last Decade. Sweeet! The Candy Store was calling to the young girl, and she just couldn’t resist. “My daughter wanted to go there once, and I was trying not to stop,” says Candy Nies of her then-12-year-old daughter. “We caught the red light out front, and she hopped out and ran into the store.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Five Tasty Foods Found at the Centre County Grange Fair

CENTRE HALL, Pa. — If you’ve ever been to the Centre County Grange Fair, you’ll know that there are food stands as far as the eye can see. But having so many options can make decision making tough. Luckily for me, my good friend Matt Maney is...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more

Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
HERSHEY, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Motorious

Dave Ferro Collection Offered at Fall Carlisle 2022

Dave Ferro is the owner of the oldest Mopar restoration shop in the country, Totally Auto Inc. To date, 153 of his builds have taken top honors at prestigious car events across the country and it’s a company he can proudly say was one of the best in the business for nearly 40 years. Beyond that, he was a three-decades long editor at High Performance Mopar and Mopar Collectors Guide Magazines, with hundreds of tech and feature stories to his name. More than that, he’s been a long-time part of the Carlisle family. His first show was Fall Carlisle 1975 and he played a key role in the birth and implementation of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. He also was a judge at the event as part of the former Standard of Excellence program during Chrysler weekend and event served as head judge for the Carlisle Truck Nationals for 15 years. In short, for 47 years, Dave has been part of things at Carlisle!
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

50plus expo returns to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

