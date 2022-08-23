Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
Motley Fool
Getting a Big Raise at Work? Prepare for This Tax Surprise
You don't want to get caught off guard. A giant raise at work could improve your financial picture. It could also come with some sneaky tax consequences. A significant increase to your income could place you in a higher tax bracket. Congratulations! After months (or maybe years) of hard work,...
FOXBusiness
IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act
FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McKinney City Manager unveils proposed property tax rate
The City Manager of McKinney is outlining next year’s proposed city budget, including the proposed property tax rate for the city. The McKinney City Council will hold a public hearing on both the proposed budget and tax rate
City Journal
Shh—Let’s Keep That Trump Tax Law
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law last week, adding to a long history of legislation that will achieve the opposite of what its name claims. Consider the quality of K-12 education after the No Child Left Behind Act, or the affordability of health care after the Affordable Care Act. Already, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the law will have zero impact on inflation. This will not surprise Americans, who, by a three-to-one margin, expect the law to increase inflation, not reduce it.
