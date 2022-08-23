ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Getting a Big Raise at Work? Prepare for This Tax Surprise

You don't want to get caught off guard. A giant raise at work could improve your financial picture. It could also come with some sneaky tax consequences. A significant increase to your income could place you in a higher tax bracket. Congratulations! After months (or maybe years) of hard work,...
FOXBusiness

IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act

FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Tax Credit#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
City Journal

Shh—Let’s Keep That Trump Tax Law

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law last week, adding to a long history of legislation that will achieve the opposite of what its name claims. Consider the quality of K-12 education after the No Child Left Behind Act, or the affordability of health care after the Affordable Care Act. Already, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the law will have zero impact on inflation. This will not surprise Americans, who, by a three-to-one margin, expect the law to increase inflation, not reduce it.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy