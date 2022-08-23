Read full article on original website
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters the Dodgers knew there was a "real chance" Walker Buehler was headed for a second Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
The Dodgers and their fans have been waiting for news on Walker Buehler today. He was set to undergo exploratory surgery to further determine what the issue was with his throwing arm. The hope was obviously that it was not a major issue that would take him out of the running for next season.
