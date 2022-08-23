ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FBI: Suspect may be connected to separate bank robbery in Albuquerque

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bank in Albuquerque was robbed on Monday just before 5 p.m. Officials said they are still searching for the suspect.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released images of a suspect that allegedly robbed a credit union around 4:51 p.m. Monday. The photos show a person at the US Eagle Federal Credit Union at 7201 Menaul Boulevard Northeast.

Authorities said the suspect displayed a weapon to a teller and demanded money. The amount of money given to the suspect was not disclosed. They also reported the suspect drove away in a white vehicle, which is suspected to be a Kia Soul.

Photo of suspect vehicle; Photo courtesy of the FBI
Photo of suspect in bank robbery; Photo courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the robbery. A description of the person of interest can be seen below.

  • Sex: Male
  • Race: Black
  • Height: Around 5’8” to 6′ with a slender build
  • Clothing: Red baseball hat, dark Indiana Pacers hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, gray gloves, dark pants, dark shoes
  • Other: Carrying a small orange bag, has a deep voice

The FBI stated they think this person may be connected to another robbery at Western Commerce Bank in Albuquerque, located at 1910 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast. The robbery at Western Commerce Bank took place earlier in the month on August 8.

Anyone with information about the two robberies is being asked to call 505-889-1300 to speak with the FBI. If someone wants to anonymously contact authorities, they can call 505-843-7867 for Albuquerque Crime Stoppers.

KRQE News 13

