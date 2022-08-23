ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Digital Trends

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
HOUSTON, TX
BGR.com

Solar storm captured in spellbinding photos taken from the ISS

The International Space Station has an incredible view of our planet. In fact, the view is so good that you can even see when solar storms leave behind aurora borealis—the northern lights. A recent set of aurora photos from the ISS surfaced on Twitter. As it turns out, the view of aurora borealis is just as mesmerizing from space.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Baltimore

NASA reveals new Webb telescope images of Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system's biggest planet.The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies. The smaller of the two moons measures just 12...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad

Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Scientists are considering how the SpaceX Starship can accelerate space exploration

As SpaceX continues ground tests of its Starship Superheavy rocket ship in preparation for its first orbital flight, the scientific community is starting to wake up to the possibilities that the company’s spaceship presents for science-oriented space exploration. The same rocket that will take humans back to the moon and, perhaps, to Mars will also revolutionize sending robotic space explorers to all corners of the solar system, according to a recent piece in Science.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program

As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of  Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY
electrek.co

Direct-to-satellite Starlink coming to Tesla vehicles, but not in the way you expect

At a joint event between SpaceX and T-Mobile, the two companies announced that they will be launching a direct-to-phone connection with Starlink Gen 2 satellites. Elon took to Twitter soon after to confirm that this same connection will allow direct connections with Tesla vehicles. SpaceX’s announcement with T-Mobile saw the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top.The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon, with NASA aiming to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025. Liftoff is set for Monday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.The six-week test flight is risky and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Why you should be excited about Nasa’s big Moon rocket launch at the end of August

Nasa is finally just weeks away from launching the first flight of its new and massive Moon rocket. It’s the first uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Artemis Moon program that aims to put humans back on the Moon within the decade — and the space agency’s leadership is extremely excited about it.“Get ready for Artemis I – we are going!” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson tweeted Tuesday after the space agency’s Moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), reached the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. The SLS, and the Orion spacecraft it carries will soon “soon embark on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

