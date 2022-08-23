Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea again
SpaceX launched another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit today (Aug. 19) and aced a rocket landing at sea.
SpaceX Starlink satellites to beam service straight to smartphones
SpaceX's Starlink satellite network will start beaming service straight to smartphones next year, if all goes according to plan.
Solar storm captured in spellbinding photos taken from the ISS
The International Space Station has an incredible view of our planet. In fact, the view is so good that you can even see when solar storms leave behind aurora borealis—the northern lights. A recent set of aurora photos from the ISS surfaced on Twitter. As it turns out, the view of aurora borealis is just as mesmerizing from space.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
NASA Warns of Significant Solar Eruptions That Will Likely Impact Earth
According to NASA, future solar eruptions could cause some problems on Earth. Per reports from the space agency, the sun has been very active, and as a result, we’re seeing a spike in solar eruptions. Scientists now fear these eruptions could impact GPS signals, power grids, satellite electronics, and radio communication down on Earth.
NASA reveals new Webb telescope images of Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons
The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system's biggest planet.The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies. The smaller of the two moons measures just 12...
Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad
Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
Scientists are considering how the SpaceX Starship can accelerate space exploration
As SpaceX continues ground tests of its Starship Superheavy rocket ship in preparation for its first orbital flight, the scientific community is starting to wake up to the possibilities that the company’s spaceship presents for science-oriented space exploration. The same rocket that will take humans back to the moon and, perhaps, to Mars will also revolutionize sending robotic space explorers to all corners of the solar system, according to a recent piece in Science.
Good News Network
Travel 2,000 Light-Years in 60 Seconds With New Video From NASA’s Webb Telescope
Take a brief trip through the galaxy with a video released by the European Space Agency of their phenomenal new telescope. Consisting of dozens of individual images that make it look like you’re using the telescope’s zoom feature, a 1-minute video shows the exact position of the Southern Ring Nebula in the galaxy.
How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
electrek.co
Direct-to-satellite Starlink coming to Tesla vehicles, but not in the way you expect
At a joint event between SpaceX and T-Mobile, the two companies announced that they will be launching a direct-to-phone connection with Starlink Gen 2 satellites. Elon took to Twitter soon after to confirm that this same connection will allow direct connections with Tesla vehicles. SpaceX’s announcement with T-Mobile saw the...
EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo
Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top.The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon, with NASA aiming to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025. Liftoff is set for Monday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.The six-week test flight is risky and...
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink launch big initiative to end dead zones once and for all
T-Mobile and SpaceX unveil a new initiative to use Starlink satellites to beam coverage to smartphones. The service is set to go into beta by the end of 2023.
Why you should be excited about Nasa’s big Moon rocket launch at the end of August
Nasa is finally just weeks away from launching the first flight of its new and massive Moon rocket. It’s the first uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Artemis Moon program that aims to put humans back on the Moon within the decade — and the space agency’s leadership is extremely excited about it.“Get ready for Artemis I – we are going!” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson tweeted Tuesday after the space agency’s Moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), reached the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. The SLS, and the Orion spacecraft it carries will soon “soon embark on...
