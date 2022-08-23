The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-1) volleyball team hit the road for the first time on Tuesday night and lost 3-1 to the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks. Pike County won the first set 25-23 but New Brockton answered to sweep the next three sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-17. The Lady Dawgs were led by Takeyah Smith with five attacks, four aces, seven blocks and three digs, while Mikalah Griffin earned 12 kills, four aces and five digs. Lilliam Marsh chipped in with two aces, two kills and six digs, while Jada Duncan totaled two blocks, eight digs and three kills.

NEW BROCKTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO