Troy Messenger
Lady Dawgs lose to New Brockton on the road
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-1) volleyball team hit the road for the first time on Tuesday night and lost 3-1 to the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks. Pike County won the first set 25-23 but New Brockton answered to sweep the next three sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-17. The Lady Dawgs were led by Takeyah Smith with five attacks, four aces, seven blocks and three digs, while Mikalah Griffin earned 12 kills, four aces and five digs. Lilliam Marsh chipped in with two aces, two kills and six digs, while Jada Duncan totaled two blocks, eight digs and three kills.
Troy Messenger
Trojans open 2022 against Mary Montgomery
The Charles Henderson Trojans (0-0) will open the 2022 regular season with a home game against Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery Vikings (0-1) on Friday night. While this is Charles Henderson’s season opener, the Trojans picked up a 35-14 win over Pike County in a preseason jamboree last week. On the other hand, Mary Montgomery lost to Class 5A’s Williamson 21-20 in overtime in the Vikings’ regular season opener. Mary Montgomery is coming into 2022 with a new head with his own connection to Troy.
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Zion Chapel set to clash in non-region showdown
The Goshen Eagles (1-0) and Zion Chapel Rebels (0-0) will match up in a non-region Class 2A game this Friday, Aug. 26, in Jack. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 38-19 win over Class 3A’s Daleville last week in a regular season game, while Zion Chapel fell to Florala 52-28 in a preseason jamboree.
WSFA
Tuskegee baseball names new head coach
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Department of Athletics has selected a new leader for its baseball program. Chadwick Hall was announced Thursday as head baseball coach for the Golden Tigers. Hall joins Tuskegee after serving seven years as an assistant coach at Jackson State. “Coach Hall exhibits what...
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer drops road game with Alabama A&M
The Troy Trojans (0-2) lost its second game to start the 2022 season on Monday, Aug. 22, by a score of 1-0 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville. While the Trojans continue to play well defensively, Troy has yet to score a goal so far this season. The only score of the game came when Alabama A&M’s K’la Barnes-Blackwood scored a goal after more than 70 minutes of scoreless action. That lone goal was enough to give the Bulldogs the win over the Trojans.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib makes changes to football schedule
Pike Liberal Arts School announced a change to its 2022 football schedule on Thursday, swapping out the Sept. 2 away game. Originally, the Patriots were scheduled to travel to Georgia to face Heard County High School, but will now face Chipley High School in Florida instead. Chipley opens its 2022 season this Friday against Rutherford (Fla.) and is coming off a 9-4 2021 season. Chipley made it all the way to the Florida Class 1A State Semifinals last season.
wtvy.com
Bright Athlete: Dothan High’s Ella Wood shines on and off the court
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When she’s not setting a volleyball or working on homework, Ella Wood focuses on giving back. “I try and help our younger girls because I think it’s important for them to be the next generation of women leaders,” expresses Ella Wood, Dothan High School senior.
Troy Messenger
31st Annual Cattlemen’s Rodeo opens tonight at Cattleman Park
Looks like a few showers might pop up for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo. However, that’s not going to put a damper on the fun and excitement of rodeo at Cattleman Park. “The Cattlemen Park Arena is covered; the temperature will be pleasant and...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
informnny.com
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Montgomery, names former Troy punter Jack...
WSFA
Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone. Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with...
Troy Messenger
Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square
The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available. Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern...
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening held for All about the Bounce of Millbrook
On Saturday, August 20th, an official Grand Opening for All about the Bounce was held in Millbrook. The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Mayor Al Kelley came out and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate with the new owners RJ and Pamela Johnson. Over 100 people...
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
Troy Messenger
Free Fishing Day a big success
The City of Brundidge joined the Brundidge Police Department in hosting a free fishing day for the city’s senior citizens at the Brundidge city pond on Monday morning. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Chief Sam Green and his officers wanted to do something to let the city’s senior citizens know how special they are and how appreciated they are.
foodservicedirector.com
Alabama State University celebrates upcoming football season with new dining concept
Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala., debuted a new dining concept inside its ASU Stadium. Named The Nest, the new 5,000-square-foot space features an open floor plan and will offer guests a “taste of Bama State Spirit,” said Aramark, the school’s foodservice provider. The space is equipped...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show
CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
