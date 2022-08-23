Read full article on original website
Police officer killer’s execution date set
The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for a man who admitted to killing a Missouri police sergeant. Joey Parker has details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MO bill becoming law Sunday to expand property rights protections
After more than nine years of work, a Missouri bill is scheduled to become law Sunday that expands property rights protections. State Representative Mike Haffner sponsored the bill that limits eminent domain use by private electric utility companies to acquire land. Under the legislation, land acquired using eminent domain in...
Impaired driving enforcement campaign in Missouri and Arkansas
Law enforcement agencies are conducting a new campaign to keep impaired drivers off the roadways. Law enforcement agencies across Missouri and Arkansas will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period through September 5th. Officials say that highway fatalities continue to be on the rise with a focus on four risky behaviors: not wearing a seat belt, cell phone use while driving, excessive speeds, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-six percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking. More than one-third of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk, and one-fourth involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit.
Valentine Reaches Out To Wood Supporters
With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s US Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Missing Southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. 43-year-old Jason Blair was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions. A cause of death has not been determined.
Missouri State Highway Patrol competing in “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” contest
The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers. Captain John Hotz says Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in Branson.
Governor Parson says he’s confident tax cut and ag credit extension will pass
Governor Mike Parson has set the date of Tuesday, September 6th for the special session of lawmakers to deliver one measure to do two things. One would make “historic income tax cuts” and the other would extend key agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. Governor Mike Parson says he wants to reduce the top individual income tax rate for Missourians from 5.3 to 4.8 percent. He also wants to extend agriculture tax credits that he says will help farmers and others in the ag industry.
Proposed tax cuts not included in Parson’s tax cut plan
Two Missouri bills offered this year would have cut taxes, including one to eliminate a sales tax on some grocery foods and another to fix a vehicle tax increase. These initiatives are not included Governor Mike Parson’s call for a special session next month to cut income taxes. Parson says making an omnibus tax bill would cause the legislation to die of its own weight in a special session.
It’s back to school time! MO Highway Patrol reminds drivers, students and parents to watch out
Back to school time is here. That means more traffic, especially around schools and bus stops. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz reminds drivers, students and parents to watch out. In 2021, there were nearly 800 school bus-related traffic crashes in which one person was killed and 217 were...
Motorist asked to watch for students on roadways
With students returning to school this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to watch for students. Drivers should expect a change in traffic patterns ─ school buses and parents taking their children to school and many young drivers will join other motorists on the road and affect the morning and afternoon commute. Also expect an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about riding a bus, walking, or driving to school in a safe manner. If they ride a bike, please make sure they wear a helmet and follow traffic laws.
MO launches school choice scholarship program
Missouri has launched a program that lets donors provide scholarships to K-12 students attending the school of their choice. In return, the donors get state tax credits. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the MO Scholars program, which has already received applications from about two-thousand students. The scholarships can...
Lee’s Summit Business Owner Creates Corn Mazes
As fall approaches, corn mazes will be popping up across Missouri and the rest of the country. One of the country’s premier designers is Rob Stouffer of Lee’s Summit, who owns Precision Mazes. He says it takes roughly a day to create a corn maze, barring any complications.
