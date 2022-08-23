ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 0

It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over and another football season is upon us, but it all starts this weekend for some local teams, appropriately down the shore for a few of them. The second annual Battle at the Beach in Ocean City features some of the most exciting teams in the area, including two — Salem and Millville — coming off regional championship seasons.
NJ.com

Penns Grove Community Housing Initiative hosts youth basketball camp

Penns Grove Community Housing Initiative, a nonprofit organization, under the Penns Grove Housing Authority, hosted a free basketball camp for youth ages 8 to 15 from Aug. 8 to 12 at the Penns Grove-Carneys Point Middle School in Penns Grove. The event was made possible by a grant awarded by...
