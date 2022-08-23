Read full article on original website
It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over and another football season is upon us, but it all starts this weekend for some local teams, appropriately down the shore for a few of them. The second annual Battle at the Beach in Ocean City features some of the most exciting teams in the area, including two — Salem and Millville — coming off regional championship seasons.
Salem High School football coach Montrey Wright celebrated his program’s first sectional title in nearly 40 years last November, then two weeks later raised a regional championship trophy – the highest public-school team honor in New Jersey – at Rutgers. He was asked recently if he felt...
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach this weekend to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
What do you do after you serve your country literally putting out fires all over the world? You open an incredible sub shop of course!. That's what John Erichsen did with Hot Shot Subs on Monmouth Road in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, just ahead of the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure and just up the road from the Jackson Outlets.
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Sydney McLaughlin keeps going. The Dunellen, N.J. native and world track star isn’t done making history. And she just might start exploring new events. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The Woodbury football team lost its most vocal and enthusiastic fan from last year. But it gained an exciting two-way player who can’t wait to get his career back on track.
Penns Grove Community Housing Initiative, a nonprofit organization, under the Penns Grove Housing Authority, hosted a free basketball camp for youth ages 8 to 15 from Aug. 8 to 12 at the Penns Grove-Carneys Point Middle School in Penns Grove. The event was made possible by a grant awarded by...
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday when Mainland and Egg Harbor Township meet at Ocean City in the first game of the Battle at the Beach. It will likely end on Dec. 4 at Rutgers with the last of the...
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
Amari Sabb thought for a second, then everything came flooding back. It was Sept. 28, 2020. Just a few weeks into seventh grade, Sabb got a pretty telling phone call. It was an assistant coach from Penn State. “My dad called me downstairs and put me on the phone. He...
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
